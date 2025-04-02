Welsh Government
New planning guidance to better protect communities from flooding
Guidance that outlines ways in which the planning system can support communities and people to avoid being affected by flooding, and to develop more resilience where it cannot be avoided, has been published.
Following public consultation, the revised Technical Advice Note 15 (TAN) supports planners to assess flood risks from rivers, the sea and surface water, as well as the risk of coastal erosion.
It also provides advice on adapting to and living with flood risk.
Publishing the TAN, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans warned the frequency and severity of flooding is increasing and is expected to rise further as a result of climate change:
Recent storms have brought into sharp focus the devastating effect flooding can have on the lives and businesses of people across Wales. It can happen at any time of the year, and often without significant warning resulting in serious consequences.
That’s why it’s essential the planning system fully recognises the likelihood and potential impacts of future flooding events.
The TAN takes a risk-based approach using the Flood Map for Planning to balance the likelihood of flooding events against the vulnerability of development.
In essence, the higher the likelihood of flooding and the greater the vulnerability of development, the more restrictive the policy becomes.
The new guidance is effective immediately while a transitional period is in place for applications already in progress.
