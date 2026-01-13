Environment Agency
New plans for Guildford flood defence scheme to go on show
Chance for public to have a say at local drop-ins later this month. Scheme will reduce flood risk and unlock potential for town centre regeneration
The Environment Agency and its project partners are inviting people to view new artists’ impressions and outline designs for a scheme to reduce flood risk to Guildford town centre.
Guildford has a long history of flooding from the River Wey, and the Environment Agency continues working in partnership with Guildford Borough Council and Surrey County Council on a long-term sustainable scheme to reduce the high level of flood risk to the town centre.
The partners are nearing the end of the initial appraisal stage of the project and will soon be submitting a business case to provide justification for the scheme.
To showcase the scheme designs, the Environment Agency is hosting two information afternoons on Saturday 17 January, 12pm to 5pm at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, and on Thursday 22 January, 3pm to 6pm at the Guildford Borough Council offices.
There will also be an online Microsoft Teams presentation on Tuesday 20 January, 7pm to 8pm which can be registered for at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FQHX
Jon Mansbridge, Environment Agency project director, yesterday said
We’re delighted to invite the community to our public information events, where we’ll unveil the latest artistic impressions of the Guildford Flood Alleviation Scheme.
This once-in-a-generation project will not only reduce flood risk but also help unlock the potential for vibrant town centre regeneration.
Cllr Julia McShane, Leader of Guildford Borough Council, yesterday said:
Flooding can have a devastating impact on our homes, businesses and daily lives, and we want to do everything we can to reduce that risk. The Guildford Flood Alleviation Scheme is an important step towards protecting our town for the future.
I’d love to see as many residents as possible come along, meet the team and find out more about the plans. Your views really matter. Together, we can make Guildford stronger and more resilient.
Visit Guildford Flood Alleviation Scheme to find out more and follow Guildford Flood Alleviation Scheme on X.
People can also email guildfordfloodscheme@environment-agency.gov.uk with feedback or questions, and to request to be added to the newsletter mailing list.
BeFloodReady – check flood risk and sign up for flood warnings by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or sign up at GOV.uk.
Background
- Well tested flood-protection plans remain in place for Guildford, and the Environment Agency continues to work closely with other professional partners, including the fire service and Surrey County Council, to help those at greatest risk.
- The Environment Agency regularly maintains the River Wey to help reduce flooding, including cutting back vegetation and removing blockages.
- There is also a temporary defence management plan for Guildford, covering Mary Road and William Road, which sets out how the Environment Agency can deploy temporary flood barriers in these areas if a flood warning is issued.
