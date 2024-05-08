New plans to drive carbon capture industry forward

A call for evidence launched yesterday to explore new ways to transport captured CO2 that would enable more UK industries to adopt carbon capture technology.

New ways to transport captured carbon could open the industry country-wide

more businesses to benefit from new technology to help cut emissions and create jobs

move key to pave the way for widespread deployment of carbon capture by 2035

Millions of tonnes of captured carbon dioxide (CO2) could be transported via road, rail, barge or ship, revolutionising the way it reaches offshore storage sites, helping more businesses cut emissions.

The government yesterday (7 May) launched a call for evidence for innovative new options for transporting CO2, on top of the existing network of pipelines, supporting industry on the path to net zero.

Carbon capture technology works by capturing CO2 before it reaches the atmosphere, storing it safely underground in offshore sites and reducing emissions. The Climate Change Committee has described the technology as a necessity for meeting net zero targets.

With the ability to transport the CO2 by modes such as rail or shipping, industries across the country will be better primed to adopt carbon capture technology. As well as creating jobs and boosting the economy, it will help to transport CO2 in a way to suit businesses’ needs as part of their green transition.

Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Minister Lord Callanan said:

The UK has the right geology, talent and expertise to build a world-leading carbon capture industry, driving investment and economic growth to our industrial heartlands. Businesses right across the country want to do their bit to reduce carbon emissions and I want to hear from them how we can deliver greener solutions for industry by giving them ever-greater access to this game-changing technology.

The UK has a distinctive geology and the capacity to store up to 20-30 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030, equivalent to removing 4 to 6 million cars from UK roads each year and supporting 50,000 jobs.

The government is championing this industry with a significant investment of up to £20 billion – one of the biggest in Europe.

The Call for Evidence delivers on a commitment made in the landmark Carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) vision published last December, which set out government plans for a new competitive UK carbon capture, usage and storage market by 2035.

Welcoming the move, Ben Burggraaf, CEO of Net Zero Industry Wales, said:

Deploying non-pipeline transport solutions, to ship captured CO2 from South Wales to a permanent store, is pivotal to the delivery of the South Wales Industrial Cluster Plan and kickstart the green industrial revolution in the region.

It is anticipated that projects using non-pipeline transport methods will be eligible for selection as carbon capture projects from 2025 onwards.

The Call for Evidence will run for 10 weeks and industry can share their views here.