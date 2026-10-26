New plans to end carbon dioxide stunning of pigs to prevent suffering

Carbon dioxide stunning to be replaced with more available humane alternatives

Pigs will be spared unnecessary pain and distress before slaughter under new government plans to phase out the use of high-concentration carbon dioxide stunning.

New proposals set out today (26 October 2026) would see the pork industry move towards more humane methods of stunning pigs, helping to prevent animals experiencing panic and breathing difficulties before losing consciousness.

Pigs are highly sentient and intelligent animals, capable of experiencing pain and fear. Minimising distress during handling and slaughter is an important part of safeguarding their welfare.

High concentration carbon dioxide is widely used to stun pigs in British slaughterhouses, but independent evidence has highlighted serious concerns about the suffering it causes animals.

The government has now put forward proposals to replace the practice with more humane alternatives, such as argon gas and automated electrical stunning. Both methods are proven to substantially reduce animal suffering.

The plans form part of the government’s world leading animal welfare strategy, which sets out ambitions to improve the lives of farmed animals and ensure they are treated humanely throughout their lives, and at slaughter.

Farming Minister, Stephen Morgan said:

We are a nation of animal lovers - pigs are intelligent animals that deserve to be treated with care and respect throughout their lives including at slaughter. The public want to know the meat they buy in the shops is produced in a way that supports high standards of animal welfare. These plans will help deliver that and reduce unnecessary suffering. We are committed to supporting farmers and businesses make this transition which will bring long-term benefits.

Chair of the Animal Welfare Committee, Madeline Campbell said:

It was the clear view of the Animal Welfare Committee that the continued use of high concentration CO2 when more humane, legally permitted alternatives are available is ethically unacceptable. The evidence-based argument for moving away from the use of high concentration CO2 on animal welfare grounds is incontrovertible. I hope that all stakeholders will now work together to overcome the acknowledged challenges for industry which such a move presents and deliver that change within a transition period which is as short as possible.

The government has been working with pig processors, equipment manufacturers, gas suppliers and animal welfare organisations since April 2024 to examine the practicalities of introducing alternative measures and to ensure minimal impact of costs to consumers.

The consultation launched today will seek views on the proposals, including the welfare benefits, costs, feasibility and potential timescales for moving away from carbon dioxide, recognising businesses will need time to adapt.

The plans will also reduce the industry’s dependence on carbon dioxide supplies, which can be affected by international events. Concerns over potential shortages linked to conflict in the Middle East earlier this year highlighted the vulnerability of global gas supply chains.

The consultation is open from today and runs until 21 December 2026.