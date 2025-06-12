New pocket Tube map artwork by Agnes Denes calls on Londoners to see the world differently

New pocket Tube map cover design by esteemed conceptual artist Agnes Denes reimagines the globe in electrified form, mirroring how the London Underground map reconfigures the capital

The new map will be free and available at all stations from early July, while a poster has now launched, giving a preview of the design

Launching during the 25th anniversary year for both TfL and Art on the Underground, Denes's design is for the 41st pocket Tube map and follows artworks by artists including Joy Labinjo, Larry Achiampong and Phyllida Barlow

Transport for London's (TfL's) Art on the Underground programme will launch this summer a pocket Tube map by conceptual artist Agnes Denes. The new pocket Tube map portrays the globe from a new perspective, speaking to environmental and social issues, with posters now on the transport network ahead of the July launch.

The 41st pocket Tube map cover design, Denes's Map Projections is a digital drawing that presents an alternate perception of space and time by projecting a section of the globe onto a cube rather than a sphere. It renders a 3D form into a 2D artwork by a process called isometric projection, often used in technical sketches, and references Denes's renowned 1970s series, Isometric Systems in Isotropic Space - Map Projections, which took the familiar form of the globe and distorted it into different shapes, including The Hotdog, The Pyramid and The Snail. The outline of the continents in the current and previous works precisely follow this distortion.

The new form of the globe is an "electrified" rendering, with glowing lines illuminated against a pitch-black background. This transformation of the globe into a distorted, electrified form is similar to the way that the Tube map turns the London transport network into a navigable diagram.

Throughout her career, Denes's scientifically-based drawings, prints and architectural designs have combined science, mathematics, philosophy and environmentalism alongside her pioneering environmental art, including Wheatfield - A Confrontation (1982), a two-acre field of wheat planted and harvested in downtown Manhattan, New York. Commissioned by Art on the Underground during the 25th anniversary year of both TfL and the programme, Map Projections continues Denes's exploration of environmental and social issues and the challenges of global survival.

Map Projections will be printed on the cover of pocket Tube maps from early July. The maps will be available for free at all TfL stations, and a poster with the design is now displayed across the network, offering a preview.

Eleanor Pinfield, Head of Art on the Underground, said: "Denes uses Map Projections to reimagine the earth and the place of humans on it. Here, taking on the cover of the Pocket Tube map, her projection reimagines our place in the city and will be used by millions of people as they navigate the urban environment. Her electrified map reminds us of the interconnectedness of all things - which makes up the beauty of our shared existence."

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: "The pocket Tube map is much loved and a place to discover some of the world's most important artists. Agnes Denes is no exception, it's a real privilege to share this new commission with thousands of Londoners and visitors as they travel around London, bringing world class art into the everyday. A great addition to TfL and Art on the Underground's pocket map their shared anniversary year, helping us build a better London for everyone."

Map Projections follows the most recent pocket Tube map design by Rita Keegan, which was inspired by the fabric of Tube seats, while other artists that have produced designs include Joy Labinjo, Larry Achiampong and Phyllida Barlow.

This year Art on the Underground celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since its inception in 2000, the programme has had a renowned history of commissioning site-specific artworks across the city. The changing programme of temporary works, alongside groundbreaking permanent pieces, including Alexandre da Cunha's kinetic sculpture at Battersea Power Station Underground station and Mark Wallinger's Labyrinth across London Underground network, speak to people, places, and histories, placing trust in artists and the creative process.

Later this year, Art on the Underground will launch three more artworks on the network. In July a sound artwork will launch at Waterloo London Underground station along the moving walkway between the Jubilee and Northern lines, a large-scale artwork will appear at Stratford station by artist Ahmet Öğüt in September, and the new mural at Brixton London Underground station, launching in November, will be by Rudy Loewe.

About Agnes Denes

Agnes Denes (b. Budapest, Hungary 1931) is a Hungarian-born American conceptual artist based in New York. One of the most prominent artists of our time, she has participated in more than 700 solo and group exhibitions and her works are in the collections of important institutions throughout the world. A highly critically acclaimed survey of Denes's work, that included three newly commissioned sculptures, ran from October 2019 to March 2020 in at The Shed, New York's newest major cultural institution.

Recent solos exhibitions and commissions include, Agnes Denes: The Living Pyramid, a monumental sculpture for Musée d'Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean, Luxembourg, Systems of Logic/Logic of Systems: The Art and Mind of Agnes Denes at the Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest in 2024, Agnes Denes: Exercises in Eco-Logic at the Lunds Konsthall, Lund, Sweden and an installation for CIRCA, London, New York, Berlin, titled Another Confrontation in 2022. Denes work featured in The Milk of Dreams, the main exhibition of the Biennale di Venezia 2022, curated by Cecilia Alemani; Coded: Art Enters the Computer Age at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, California; Adaptation: A Re-centered Earth, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design, Manila, The Philippines; The Material Revolution, E-Werk Luckenwald, Germany, and Dear Earth: Art in a Time of Crisis, The Hayward Gallery, London.

Works by Agnes Denes are in the collections of important museums such as The Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art ,and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York; the National Gallery of Art, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, and The Phillips Collection in Washington DC; the Menil Collection, Houston, TX; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Moderna Museet, Stockholm; and those of many other major institutions worldwide.

About Art on the Underground

Art on the Underground invites artists to create projects for London's Underground that are seen by millions of people each day, changing the way people experience their city. Incorporating a range of artistic media - from painting, installation, sculpture, digital and performance, to prints and custom Tube map covers - the programme produces critically acclaimed projects that are accessible to all, and which draw together London's diverse communities. Since its inception, Art on the Underground has presented commissions by UK-based and international artists including Jeremy Deller, Yayoi Kusama, Mark Wallinger, and Tania Bruguera, allowing the programme to remain at the forefront of contemporary debate on how art can shape public space.

Reed, the family-run recruitment and business services company, is Art on the Underground's 2025 sponsor.