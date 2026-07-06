New pocket Tube map artwork by Ellen Gallagher explores London’s maritime history and hidden layers

Transport for London's (TfL's) Art on the Underground programme launches its 42nd pocket Tube map cover, by internationally renowned artist Ellen Gallagher

Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish draws on London's maritime past and the hidden histories beneath the city, with an accompanying poster displayed across the network

Since 2004, artists including Agnes Denes, Jeremy Deller and Larry Achiampong have been invited to create new artist-designed Tube map covers each year

Transport for London's (TfL's) Art on the Underground programme has launched its 42nd pocket Tube map cover, by internationally renowned artist Ellen Gallagher. Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish draws on London's maritime past and the hidden histories beneath the city, inviting passengers to reflect on how they move through physical and historical space.

Gallagher is known for creating layered works that explore literature, mythology, racial identity, stereotypes and oceanic themes. For this new commission for Art on the Underground, she combines these interests with references to literature and London's geography.

Inspired by Herman Melville's novel Moby-Dick and drawing parallels with whaling and the triangular trade, Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish references Melville's story of Pip, a young Black cabin boy who falls overboard. Gallagher imagines the underwater world Pip experiences, the skeletal form of a whale lying on the seabed forms the central composition and brings together themes of marine life, transatlantic history and memory.

Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish also draws inspiration from London's own waterways, particularly the long-buried River Fleet. By referencing historic wells such as Clerkenwell and Sadler's Wells, which mark the Fleet's course through the city, Gallagher visualises the hidden layers beneath London and connects them with the experience of travelling underground.

Reflecting on the Tube map itself, Gallagher was also inspired by Harry Beck's iconic 1933 design, which abstracts geography into a clear and navigable diagram. Gallagher's artwork suggests that much like the map, travelling through the Underground involves moving through unseen and liminal spaces.

Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish encourages customers to consider how journeys across London connect with its deeper histories, and how public space can offer moments for reflection and shared experience.

This project has been supported by Art Fund.

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: "TfL's Tube map is one of London's most recognisable icons and this new pocket map with artwork by Ellen Gallagher offers a fresh way to explore the city's history. The bold designs will encourage people to look beyond the familiar network and discover the capital's rich maritime past as we continue to build a better London for everyone."

Eleanor Pinfield, Head of Art on the Underground, said: "Gallagher's Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish is an enthralling reflection on London, layering the city's subterranean rivers against a wider oceanic backdrop. With literary references from Moby Dick and influenced by the classic London Underground map design from Harry Beck, this new artwork reflects the city back to millions of people who travel on TfL services each day."

James Reed, CEO of Reed, said: "Ellen Gallagher's Fast-Fish and Loose-Fish invites moments of curiosity and reflection in the course of everyday travel. We're proud to support Art on the Underground as it brings world-class contemporary art to millions of people across London."

Notes to editors

About Ellen Gallagher

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Ellen Gallagher lives and works between Rotterdam, Netherlands and New York. Gallagher builds multi-layered paintings that pivot between the natural world, mythology and history. Her painting process involves undoing and reforming trains of thought often over long periods of time and across linked bodies of works. Over a highly multifaceted career, Gallagher's work has been united by what she calls a 'jitter,' an intellectual approach in which aesthetic possibilities are shook loose from seismic cracks beneath the surface of cultural entities normally thought to be unshakable and impermeable. Encompassing painting, drawing, collage and celluloid-based projections that fuse technique and material into syncretic form, her arresting compositions are a process of recovery and reconstitution through the accumulation and erasure of media, which results in palimpsestic and topographic surfaces.

The subtle textures of her paintings bear witness to a singular process that is materially and conceptually intertwined. Gallagher creates a geographic timeline in which interlocking forms appear to mutate between figuration and abstraction, like agents in a musical composition coming together in an evolving continuum. Gallagher's work is included in many major international museum collections including MoMA, New York; Albright Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo; The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; The Art Institute of Chicago; MCA Chicago; MOCA, Los Angeles; Philadelphia Museum of Art; Whitney Museum of Art, New York; Tate, London; and Centre Pompidou, Paris.

About Art on the Underground

Art on the Underground invites artists to create projects for London's Underground that are seen by millions of people each day, changing the way people experience their city. Incorporating a range of artistic media - from painting, installation, sculpture, digital and performance, to prints and custom Tube map covers - the programme produces critically acclaimed projects that are accessible to all, and which draw together London's diverse communities. Since its inception, Art on the Underground has presented commissions by UK-based and international artists including Jeremy Deller, Yayoi Kusama, Mark Wallinger, and Tania Bruguera, allowing the programme to remain at the forefront of contemporary debate on how art can shape public space.

Art on the Underground's programme is sponsored by Reed, the family-run recruitment and business services company.