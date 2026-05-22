Homeless Link
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New podcast episode explores the accessibility of ESOL and learning provision for people experiencing homelessness
ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes and wider learning provision can play a transformative role for people experiencing homelessness. Learning can improve confidence, communication skills, and create an environment for relationship-building. More broadly, access to education and training can provide structure, routine, and a sense of purpose, while also supporting pathways into volunteering, further education, and employment.
However, within mainstream learning environments, there are significant barriers for people experiencing homelessness, including rigid attendance requirements, and provision that is not trauma-informed or flexible.
In this episode of the Going Beyond podcast, we speak to Sarah Halsey, Literacy and English Language Teacher at Providence Row Housing Association and Founder of the Reading, Writing and ESOL Project. We discuss the benefits of learning English and taking part in learning more broadly for people experiencing homelessness, the barriers to accessing and sustaining provision, and how we can make learning more accessible.
Sarah has also written a blog for the National Association for Teaching English and other Community Languages to Adults (NATECLA) exploring the topic more, which can be accessed here.
Listen below, or on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. And make sure you check out the full back catalogue of Going Beyond podcasts.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-podcast-episode-explores-the-accessibility-of-esol-and-learning-provision-for-people-experiencing-homelessness/
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