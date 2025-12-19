Homeless Link
New podcast episode exploring the drawbacks of rough sleeping verification
Rough sleeping verification is a process used by some local authorities and outreach services to confirm that a person is sleeping rough, usually by an outreach worker directly observing them sleeping outside.
Verification has historically been used as a way to prioritise access to limited housing and support resources, with the intention of ensuring that help is directed to those deemed most in need.
In practice, however, verification can be a rigid tool that fails to capture the complexity and fluidity of people’s experiences of homelessness. Verification can create barriers to support by prioritising visibility over need, excluding people who avoid being seen or are not consistently on the streets. It can also incentivise people to sleep rough in riskier ways, increase harm, and undermine prevention-focused, flexible outreach approaches.
Benefits and drawback of rough sleeping verification
In this episode of the Going Beyond podcast, we speak to Shannon Johnstone, Policy & Research Manager at Expert Link, and Lauren Klycek, Team Leader for Brighton & Hove Street Outreach. We discuss both the perceived benefits and the significant drawbacks of rough sleeping verification. The conversation also reflects on the need for outreach services to adopt more flexible, person-centred approaches, to ensure everyone is able to get the help they need.
Since recording the podcast, the Government’s Rough Sleeping Strategy has been published, reinforcing many of these concerns. The strategy explicitly states that “local areas should not need to use verification” and “instead, they should direct their resources at identifying and supporting people at risk of rough sleeping, based on need, as well as focussing on those sleeping rough who are hardest to reach”. We are pleased that the Strategy makes clear that verification does not need to be used, and we urge outreach teams that continue this practice to change their approach and adopt more flexible ways of working.
For more information on rough sleeping verification, read our spotlight piece.
Listen to the podcast episode below, or on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. And make sure you check out the full back catalogue of Going Beyond podcasts.
Listen to the latest episode of the Going Beyond podcast
