New podcast episode exploring the impact of low literacy on people experiencing homelessness

Poor literacy and homelessness are strongly interconnected, and the relationship works both ways. People with low literacy skills may face barriers that make sustaining stable housing more difficult, for example, having limited employment opportunities, difficulty navigating complex systems like housing applications and welfare benefits, and challenges in reading bills or understanding contracts. Homelessness can also worsen literacy challenges through interrupted schooling, digital exclusion and lack of accessible learning provision.

In this new episode of the Going Beyond Podcast, we speak to Julia Olisa from Literacy100, and Sarah Halsey, Literacy and English Language Teacher at Providence Row Housing Association and Founder of the Reading, Writing and ESOL Project. We discuss the extent of low literacy levels amongst people experiencing homelessness, the impact of this on the lives of the adults we support, and how homelessness services can support on both an organisational, and individual level.

For more information about Literacy100, including their 2023 Charter report: 'Empowerment Through Literacy: A Charter for Adults with Experience of Homelessness', visit their website, or send Julia an email.

For more information about The Reading, Writing and ESOL Project, including training packages for teachers, facilitators and those working in the homelessness sector, please visit the website, or send Sarah an email.

Listen below, or on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. And make sure you check out the full back catalogue of Going Beyond podcasts.

Full article