New podcast featuring Michelle Langan, CEO of the Paper Cup Project
In the third episode of this series of This Much We Know, Michelle Langan joins the TMWK team for the podcast. Michelle has been a pivotal part of the enterprise development programme as she has developed her social enterprise, paper cup project. Having recently opened a new cafe, she is offering pay it forward model for food and drinks as well as employment and training opportunities for those looking to get out of homelessness. They discuss the challenges and excitement of starting something new and how to have difficult conversations on microaggressions.
Take a listen via the link below.
This Much We Know podcast
This Much We Know (TWMK) is a podcast aimed for those interested in diversifying charitable income, developing social impact businesses and social enterprises and of course those who want to hear about people changing the world.
