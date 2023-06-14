New police performance data published

Data about police performance has been consolidated and made available to the public for the first time.

Data about police performance has been consolidated and made available to the public for the first time today.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has worked closely with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), College of Policing, National Crime Agency (NCA) and Home Office to publish the new public-facing Digital Crime and Performance Pack.

The data shows the performance of all 43 police forces in England and Wales against the measures in the Government’s beating crime plan, including homicide and burglary.

Although this data is already published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in its current format it can be difficult to interpret and compare police forces’ performance.

The newly consolidated data will make it easier for police and crime commissioners to show the public how they are holding police forces to account over their performance.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Andy Cooke, said:

“The public have a right to know how well their local police force is performing in tackling crime. “The data we are publishing today will improve transparency and increase accountability by allowing the public to easily view and compare forces’ performance in priority areas, such as burglary and homicide.”

Crime and Policing Minister, Chris Philp, said:

“The public deserve easy access to data which lets them hold individual police forces and Police and Crime Commissioners to account on the issues that matter most to them. “Publishing this data is about driving up standards, ensuring that the public can have every confidence in the police’s ability to tackle neighbourhood crime, serious violence and homicide, which can blight our communities. “We have achieved our commitment to recruit 20,000 new officers meaning there are record numbers of police officers across the country however it is important people can see what is happening locally and where improvements are needed to make our streets safer.”

National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Performance Management, Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis, said:

“Policing is committed to being as transparent as possible, yet we know that much of the available data can often be difficult for the public to interpret. “We have been working closely with our law enforcement partners to provide the public-facing Digital Crime and Performance Pack, which will make it easier than ever for the public to understand crime and police performance in their area.”

Policing Standards Manager for Digital Policing at the College of Policing, Sarra Fotheringham, said:

“If we want to have the trust and support of the public, then it’s important that we are open, inclusive and transparent about the work we are doing to beat crime and keep our streets safe. By sharing localised crime data in an easily understandable format, the public are able to see for themselves the work we are putting into areas of crime that impact them and their local areas.”

Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Performance Leads, Matthew Barber and Sophie Linden, said:

“We welcome the publication of this data which will allow the public to better understand the progress police forces are making against priority measures in the Beating Crime Plan. “A core part of the role of Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) is to hold their forces to account, to be the voice of local people in policing and ensure the delivery of an effective and efficient police service. This consolidated data will enable greater transparency and empower the public to better understand police performance. “We hope that it will also be a useful tool for holding forcers to account and for supporting open conversations between PCCs, forces and the public on police performance in key crime types.”

