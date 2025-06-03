New Policy Briefs from the Digital Poverty Alliance: Turning Insight into Action

New policy briefs from the Digital Poverty Alliance set out how to make digital inclusion a reality – not a promise

What does it take to build a digital society that works for everyone?

Not just faster broadband or better apps – but systems that recognise who is being left out, and why. Systems that treat digital access not as a product to be purchased, but as a precondition for participation – in education, in employment, in care, and in everyday life.

The Digital Poverty Alliance yesterday published three new policy briefs that respond directly to this challenge. Each brief addresses a distinct but overlapping issue:

the risks of the UK’s digital switchover

the absence of accessibility in public services

the cost and coverage barriers that keep millions offline

They are short. They are clear. And they are designed to be used.

“Digital exclusion does not happen by accident,” said Elizabeth Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Poverty Alliance.

“It is the result of decisions – of systems and policies that were never designed with everyone in mind. These briefs set out practical, evidence-led steps toward a more inclusive digital society. If we are serious about tackling inequality, then accessibility, affordability, and accountability must be built in from the beginning – not bolted on after the fact.”

The Briefs

Equity in the Digital Switchover

The UK’s move from analogue to digital telephony puts people at risk – especially those who rely on landlines for telecare or emergencies. This brief outlines the safeguards, coordination, and policy clarity needed to ensure no one is cut off in the process.

Read the brief here.

Accessibility and WCAG Standards

Many services are technically available – but practically unusable. This brief argues for accessibility to be treated as digital infrastructure, with WCAG 2.2 Level AA adopted as the baseline across all sectors.

Read the brief here.

OpenRoaming and Mesh Networks

Connectivity remains out of reach for too many due to cost, coverage, and complexity. This brief explores how OpenRoaming and Mesh Networks could deliver seamless, public Wi-Fi – designed for inclusion, not profit.

Read the brief here.

Why This Matters

These are not abstract policy problems. They are real-life barriers affecting millions of people every day – many of whom are already marginalised in other ways.

Digital systems will either reinforce those inequalities or begin to dismantle them. These briefs point to the latter.

They are not the final word – but they are a place to start.

Read. Share. Use.

All briefs are free to download, quote, and share. They are designed to inform real decisions – and to support action that makes digital systems fairer, safer, and more accessible.