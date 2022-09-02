New portal for Change of Personal Circumstance (CPC) forms

UKSV has introduced a new process to allow CPCs to be submitted via the NSVS portal. You no longer need to download and email a copy of the form.

As of Thursday 11 August 2022, you can submit a Change of Personal Circumstance (CPC) form digitally, via the NSVS portal. We hope this will deliver an improved experience for CPC users, who will no longer have to download a CPC form to submit to UKSV by email.

Following go live on 11 August, there will be a 30-day proving period, during which time users will still be able to submit CPCs via the current service.

Providing there are no significant issues within this 30 day window, the current service will be decommissioned and all CPCs will have to be submitted via the NSVS portal from 12 September onwards.

Please note accessible forms will still be available by request to UKSV-ProfessionQueries@mod.gov.uk and further information about CPCs can be found on our gov.uk pages.

If you have any questions or feedback regarding this new service, please contact UKSV-ServiceTeam@cabinetoffice.gov.uk.

How to access the portal service

All holders of a valid clearance can access the CPC portal via NSVS.

https://nsv.mod.uk/

Users who have access to the RLI/ALI Secure Government Gateway can also access this service at the link below:

https://www.nsvs.r.mil.uk/