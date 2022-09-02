Cabinet Office
|Printable version
New portal for Change of Personal Circumstance (CPC) forms
UKSV has introduced a new process to allow CPCs to be submitted via the NSVS portal. You no longer need to download and email a copy of the form.
As of Thursday 11 August 2022, you can submit a Change of Personal Circumstance (CPC) form digitally, via the NSVS portal. We hope this will deliver an improved experience for CPC users, who will no longer have to download a CPC form to submit to UKSV by email.
Following go live on 11 August, there will be a 30-day proving period, during which time users will still be able to submit CPCs via the current service.
Providing there are no significant issues within this 30 day window, the current service will be decommissioned and all CPCs will have to be submitted via the NSVS portal from 12 September onwards.
Please note accessible forms will still be available by request to UKSV-ProfessionQueries@mod.gov.uk and further information about CPCs can be found on our gov.uk pages.
If you have any questions or feedback regarding this new service, please contact UKSV-ServiceTeam@cabinetoffice.gov.uk.
How to access the portal service
All holders of a valid clearance can access the CPC portal via NSVS.
Users who have access to the RLI/ALI Secure Government Gateway can also access this service at the link below:
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-portal-for-change-of-personal-circumstance-cpc-forms
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Wrexham becomes Wales’s seventh city02/09/2022 13:33:00
Wrexham officially became a city on Thursday 1 September after a competition which was part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Progress on health, housing and employability support for veterans01/09/2022 09:20:00
Progress in healthcare, housing and employment outlined six months on from the government’s Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan
Ministers meet to continue work on tackling winter pressures31/08/2022 15:20:00
Ministers from across government have met this week to drive forward preparatory work for tackling pressures this winter
Government commits to further £2 billion of property savings31/08/2022 14:20:00
The new Government Property Strategy has been published.
Government re-affirms city status of Gibraltar30/08/2022 14:05:00
A full, up-to-date list of cities in the United Kingdom, its Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories has been published.
COP26 President to attend the G20 Climate and Environment Ministerial in Indonesia30/08/2022 12:10:00
Alok Sharma will attend the G20 Environment Ministerial in Bali, Indonesia
Infected Blood victims to receive £100,000 interim compensation payment17/08/2022 11:05:00
Thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal will each receive an interim compensation payment of £100,000
Minister announces new measures to bolster UK's resilience17/08/2022 09:10:00
Lead Minister for Resilience and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Kit Malthouse MP, announced new measures to bolster the UK's resilience.