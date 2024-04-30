Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
New powers for councils to help build more affordable homes
Councils across the country will be able to buy cheaper land to help build thousands more social and affordable homes, thanks to new Government reforms coming into force today, as part of the long-term plan for housing.
Councils will be able to buy land for development through the use of Compulsory Purchase Orders without paying inflated ‘hope value’ costs. ‘Hope value’ estimates the cost land could be worth if it was developed on in the future, meaning councils are forced to pay potentially thousands more to buy land for housing or developments and get stuck in lengthy disputes about costs.
The new measures will remove hope value in certain circumstances where Compulsory Purchase Orders are being used and make it cheaper and easier for councils to transform communities by building new homes.
Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young said:
“Our changes will act as a catalyst for investment in our towns and cities and drive much needed regeneration in communities across the country.
“We know we need to build more homes and alongside our Long-Term Plan for Housing, these changes will help us do that, unlocking more sites for affordable and social housing, as well as supporting jobs and growing the economy.”
Kate Henderson, Chief Executive of the National Housing Federation, says:
“Enabling local councils to buy cheaper land through Compulsory Purchase Orders without paying ‘hope value’ will allow them to build more of the desperately needed affordable homes the country needs, in the right places for the people who need it most.
“To solve the housing crisis and unlock the land needed for these homes, these changes must sit alongside wider reforms to planning policy which should form part of a nationally coordinated fully funded long-term plan for housing.”
The Levelling-up & Regeneration Act 2023, allows bodies such as Homes England and councils using Compulsory Purchase Orders and looking to build, to apply to the Secretary to remove ‘hope value’. This is under the condition development is in the public interest and is facilitating affordable or social housing, health or educational uses.
Compulsory Purchase Orders have previously been successfully used across the country to facilitate development. Examples include:
- The ongoing major regeneration of Leicester’s Waterside and the development of up to 500 new homes, as well as new office and retail space. This involved Leicester City Council acquiring the Friars Mills site via a Compulsory Purchase Order and helping bring derelict industrial land back into use.
- The development of derelict land on the edge of Sheffield city centre for a mix of new homes, offices, retail, leisure and a hotel.
- The acquisition of an empty supermarket and a terrace of empty shops in Wellingborough to pave the way for housing development
- The development of new housing in Helmsley, North Yorkshire that had been stalled by the former landowner.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-powers-for-councils-to-help-build-more-affordable-homes
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
New powers to strengthen council planning25/04/2024 15:25:00
New enforcement powers for councils to build on Government's long-term plan for housing.
Windrush Day funding awarded to 28 community groups10/04/2024 09:05:10
Ahead of Windrush Day 2024, 28 community groups have been awarded funding for a range of arts, educational and sporting events across England.
UK Government saves six vital community spaces from closure in Wales05/04/2024 09:27:00
Six vital community assets in Wales have been saved from closure, thanks to £3.1m announced by the UK Government yesterday.
New regime to deliver decent homes for social housing residents04/04/2024 10:10:10
Routine inspections and gradings will hold large social housing providers to account and ensure landlords are delivering for residents.
Calls for second staircases in all new tall residential buildings03/04/2024 13:10:00
Updated guidance will call for second staircases in all new buildings over 18 metres from 30 September 2026.
Plans published for £150m investment zone for Northern Ireland28/03/2024 13:10:00
First East-West Council meeting endorses bespoke plan to boost jobs and investment in Northern Ireland.
£40 million levelling up boost for East Sussex26/03/2024 12:10:00
Hastings and Rother are next in line for a £40 million boost that will upgrade their towns, community centres and build more affordable homes for local people.
Government saves over 80 community spaces from closure25/03/2024 15:10:00
Community assets including pubs, music venues and sports clubs saved from closure thanks to a major £33.5million package announced by the Government