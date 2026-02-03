New powers for Defence personnel to defeat drones following doubling of incidents near bases

The security of key military sites will be strengthened as Defence personnel will be given stronger powers to defeat drones near bases as part of new measures being introduced in the Armed Forces Bill.

More than 250 drone incidents near UK military sites in 2025, double the number in 2024.

Defence personnel will be given new powers through the Armed Forces Bill to defeat drones threatening Defence sites.

New legislation will also allow personnel to take action against land and maritime drones posing a threat.

It comes as newly confirmed figures demonstrate the growing threat rogue drones are posing to Ministry of Defence sites throughout the UK. In 2025, there were 266 reported Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle incidents near Defence sites, a rise from the 126 incidents reported in 2024.

The legislation will give authorised personnel the power to take out drones deemed to be posing a threat to any Defence site without the need for assistance from police.

The Armed Forces Bill will also allow personnel to destroy land drones or those that can be operated on or under water, in addition to aerial drones.

Current legislation that enables interference with drones for the purpose of preventing crime can only be used by the police and certain other agencies. The new measures allow defence personnel to protect their own sites and operations.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP yesterday said:

The doubling of rogue drones near military sites in the UK in the last year underlines the increasing and changing nature of the threats we face. Through the Armed Forces Bill, we’re giving our military greater powers to take out and shoot down threatening drones near bases. And stepping up investment in counter-drone technology to keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

The new powers will add to the significant measures introduced by this government to increase the security of military sites, reversing years of under-investment and ensuring bases meet the highest security standards.

The Government has quadrupled its spending on Counter Uncrewed Aerial Systems since taking office, allocating over £200 million this year alone, reflecting the priority of autonomy and counter-drone technology as a key deliverable throughout the Strategic Defence Review.

Recent months have seen the introduction of restricted airspace at 40 defence sites, the deployment of new drones to guard military bases, investment in advanced CCTV and integrated threat monitoring systems to strengthen base security, and £20 million in digital transformation to modernise security systems.

Advanced technology like automated track-and-detect systems are now operational at multiple key sites, delivering 24/7 surveillance and enabling rapid response to threats.

The Armed Forces Bill was introduced in the House of Commons on 15 January 2026 and had its second reading on 26 January.