Welsh Government
|Printable version
New powers for local authorities to address impact of second and empty homes come into force
Welsh communities will be better supported to address high levels of second home ownership and empty properties as new local tax rules came into force recently (01 April 2023).
It marks another milestone in the implementation of a series of measures being introduced as part of the Welsh Government’s Co-operation Agreement commitment with Plaid Cymru to address the impact of second homes and empty homes on communities across the nation.
The rules have become operational following national and local consultations, meaning that local authorities are now able to put their strengthened levers into practical effect.
Measures are part of efforts to ensure everyone has the chance to live in their local community and to improve the availability and affordability of housing to rent and to buy for those on local incomes.
Local authorities are now able to set and collect council tax premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties at up to 300% – up from 100% – with councils able to decide levels based on their local needs.
Five councils have increased the premium charged for second homes in 2023-24, with another seven set to introduce one from April 2024.
Three councils have increased the long-term empty property premium in 2023-24, with another four introducing one for the first time, and another two planning to introduce one in April 2024.
The criteria for holiday lets being liable for non-domestic rates instead of council tax have also been strengthened, with the intention of providing a clearer demonstration that properties are being let regularly as part of genuine holiday accommodation businesses making a substantial contribution to the local economy.
To accompany this change revised statutory guidance has been issued to local authorities, and a commitment to introduce further exceptions to the regulations in the Senedd fulfilled.
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, recently said:
The changes to the local tax system form one strand of a wider package of measures being introduced – encompassing the planning, property and taxation systems – to address the impact of second homes and unaffordable housing affecting many communities in Wales. Ultimately, these changes are about fairness. We want to ensure councils have the powers available to them to strike the right balance in local housing supply.
Designated Member Sian Gwenllian MS recently said:
I am glad that so many local authorities in every corner of our country are responding positively to the levers that have been introduced. I would like to thank all those across Wales who have worked hard to move quickly, given the housing and cost of living crises. Ultimately this is matter of fairness for local people and those on lower incomes. The extra finance generated by the new premiums will be put to good use - including improving the availability of affordable homes for those who are currently being priced out of their communities.
New planning use classes and the ability of local authorities to make local amendments to the planning system, where they have evidence, are now in force.
Proposals for a new statutory licensing scheme for visitor accommodation providers were published for consultation before Christmas, while up to £60m is being allocated to bring empty homes into use as part of a national Empty Homes Scheme.
The commitment to enable increased land transaction tax to be raised on second homes and short term holiday let purchases is also being taken forward, as well as specific action to protect Welsh speaking communities including a voluntary ‘fair chance scheme’ giving sellers the option to only market properties locally for a fixed period. Work is also being progressed on a Property and Fair Rents White Paper.
Julie James, Minister for Climate Change, added:
The challenges that can be caused by high levels of second home and short-term let ownership are complex, and there is no quick fix solution. The wide range of measures we have introduced – across tax, planning, empty homes and our commitment to statutory licensing – are unequalled as a package in a UK context. It is a reflection of our commitment to help people live affordably in their local communities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-powers-local-authorities-address-impact-second-and-empty-homes-come-force
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Free school meals to be served up during Easter holidays03/04/2023 14:05:00
Free school meal holiday provision will continue to be available to children from lower income families for the Easter and Whitsun school holidays.
“Those involved weren’t judged, but loved” the Pride events helping increase visibility of LGBTQ+ people in Wales31/03/2023 14:05:00
On Transgender Day of Visibility, more communities across Wales are being encouraged to apply for funding to host a Pride event to ensure every LGBTQ+ person can take part and celebrate being their authentic selves in their local area.
Don’t let mpox spoil your summer – check if you can have the vaccine31/03/2023 11:05:00
People are being urged to check if they can have the mpox vaccine ahead of the busy summer and festival season.
New research shows majority think tourists should contribute to costs of maintaining destinations30/03/2023 11:15:00
New consumer research has found a majority of people supporting the principle that tourists should contribute towards the costs of maintaining and investing in the destinations they stay in.
Welsh Government announces plan to expand Newport’s compound semiconductor cluster30/03/2023 09:05:00
The Welsh Government is progressing with plans to expand the compound semiconductor cluster in Newport following a successful trade mission to California’s Silicon Valley, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has announced today.
First Minister to visit the Basque Country29/03/2023 14:05:00
First Minster Mark Drakeford will visit the Basque Country this week to meet the Basque President, government Ministers and the President of the Basque Parliament.
Plan published to build on steady progress to eradicate TB29/03/2023 11:05:00
A refreshed five-year delivery plan to build on the steady progress achieved to date to eradicate bovine TB in Wales has been published by Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths.
Senedd votes to refuse consent for Retained EU Law Bill29/03/2023 10:05:00
The Senedd has formally refused consent for the UK Government’s Retained EU Law Bill in a vote this evening.
People love Wales when they visit, new research shows28/03/2023 14:05:00
People who take a holiday in Wales say they’re very satisfied with their experiences in the country, new research published by Visit Wales today shows.