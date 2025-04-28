Home Office
|Printable version
New powers to root out fake ‘lawyers’ giving rogue asylum advice
People illegally posing as immigration lawyers and advisers will face fines of up to £15,000 through new measures in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.
Fake immigration lawyers offering rogue ‘advice’ to migrants on how to lodge fraudulent asylum claims will be weeded out through tough new powers in the government’s milestone Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill.
Currently, giving immigration advice without proper registration with the Immigration Advice Authority (IAA), or recognised legal regulatory body, is a criminal offence which can lead to jail time, but the IAA will be given new powers to also hit these fraudulent firms and individuals posing as immigration advisers with fines of up to £15,000.
Growing evidence has shown how these fake lawyers are acting as middlemen for those trying to abuse the immigration system in a bid to stay in the UK, or trying to cash in on people’s desperation, providing poor quality or outright fraudulent immigration advice.
The new laws will also close a loophole that allows someone currently banned from giving immigration advice to continue giving advice under “supervision” – ensuring people banned from providing immigration advice cannot set up shop elsewhere.
The crackdown on fake immigration advisers is part of this government’s action to create an asylum system where the rules are respected and strictly enforced. It builds on a surge in illegal working enforcement activity and targets those exploiting vulnerable migrants who undermine the security of our immigration system.
These changes will be tabled as amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which will tackle criminality across the spectrum by empowering law enforcement with counter-terror style powers to go after vile people smuggling gangs who continue to put lives at risk for cash.
Minister for Border Security, Dame Angela Eagle, yesterday said:
Shameless individuals offering immigration advice completely illegally must be held to account.
That is why we are introducing these tough financial penalties for rogue firms and advisers, better protecting the integrity of our immigration system as well as vulnerable people in genuine need of advice, as we restore order to our asylum system through the Plan for Change.
This will build on the vital work of the Immigration Advice Authority in regulating the immigration advice sector.
These fake lawyers and advisers are finding new ways to target victims. The IAA has found cases where individuals are using social media to trick people. For example, a case in October 2024 saw Sukhwinder Singh Kang sentenced at Southwark Crown Court after posing as a registered Level 3 immigration adviser with fake qualifications.
Kang targeted people using Facebook support groups for migration advice, despite having little to no immigration knowledge. He claimed he could sort visa applications with his ‘special access’ to the Home Office, scamming his victims out of thousands of pounds in advance fees and taking personal identity documents. Kang even went so far as to set up weekly payments, make up fictional staff that were supposedly handling these applications and give out a fake professional premises address.
When each of the victims realised that their applications were going nowhere, Kang gave a range of excuses from family emergencies to delivery issues and offered full refunds that never arrived.
The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill will give the IAA brand new powers to hold their registered advisers and organisations to account.
Similar to legal regulators, the watchdog will be able to immediately suspend advisers suspected of carrying out the most flagrant abuse of the immigration system or harming vulnerable people seeking advice. These faster and earlier interventions aim to stop rogue advisers in their tracks.
The IAA will also be able to compel former advisers to take part in complaint investigations about their past conduct if they are no longer registered. This move will prevent rogue operators from attempting to avoid investigation through simply leaving their role.
These powers will bolster work already taking place by the Home Office’s expert Professional Enabler Disruptions team (PED) which helps root out this sort of criminality. For example, in November 2024, the team uncovered a London-based rogue lawyer was directly submitting hundreds of immigration applications with zero knowledge of the law firm that was meant to be ‘supervising’ them. These applications were bound to fail, wasting caseworkers’ time, and impacting people’s legitimate applications. Thanks to PED’s work, legal regulatory bodies have now launched an investigation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-powers-to-root-out-fake-lawyers-giving-rogue-asylum-advice
Latest News from
Home Office
Statement on Serco asylum accommodation list28/04/2025 11:10:00
The list of local authorities Serco shared on its website for landlords is not a Home Office list and is not a list of existing or future asylum accommodation.
Immigration offenders returned on flight to Nigeria and Ghana28/04/2025 09:25:00
43 people returned to Nigeria and Ghana in an operation, part of a surge in returns activity to secure our border through the Plan for Change
International crackdown on cannabis smuggling25/04/2025 16:05:00
UK-Thai cooperation results in 90% reduction in cannabis arriving in the post.
Toughest measures yet to protect children from knife content25/04/2025 15:10:00
Even tougher action to hold tech platforms to account for failing to protect children from harmful knife crime content online, the government has announced.
Major step for fraud prevention with landmark ban on SIM farms24/04/2025 09:20:00
The UK will become the first country in Europe to ban the possession and supply of SIM farms – technical devices used to defraud the public.
Police accountability reforms to enter Parliament23/04/2025 16:10:00
Police officers will be given greater confidence to carry out their roles, with reforms to the systems that hold them to account set to enter Parliament.
New funding to support Windrush compensation scheme applications23/04/2025 14:05:00
A successful grassroots fund has been extended after reaching 50,000 people in first year. Applications are now open for grants between £5,000 and £10,000.
Police vetting reforms to boost officer standards23/04/2025 13:05:00
Police chiefs will automatically sack officers who fail background checks, allowing them to root out those who are unfit to serve and clean up their forces.
Independent review turns to tackling Britain’s biggest crime22/04/2025 15:20:00
Jonathan Fisher KC has begun work on part 2 of his Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences.