New practice guide on contractual control rights now available

HM Land Registry has published a new practice guide to help conveyancers and the wider property market understand and prepare for new requirements on contractual control agreements.

Practice guide 84 explains when information about contractual control rights over registered land must be provided to HM Land Registry under the Provision of Information (Contractual Control) (Registered Land) Regulations 2026, what information is required, and how and when it must be submitted.

The regulations come into force on 6 April 2027. From that date, information about certain agreements affecting registered land in England and Wales - including option agreements, conditional contracts and pre-emption rights - must be submitted digitally to HM Land Registry.

The new requirements will improve transparency in the property market by making it easier to understand who has influence over how land is used and developed, even where ownership has not changed.

The guide covers:

the agreements and land that are in scope

when information about a contractual control right must be provided

how to provide contractual control information

who must provide the required information

the information and supporting material required

Why conveyancers should read the guide now

Reading the guide now will help conveyancers identify affected transactions and advise clients early. It also highlights practical steps that could prevent delay or extra cost, such as retaining relevant contracts, collecting dates and places of birth where a grantor is an individual, and arranging suitable spatial data where a right affects only part of a registered title.

The practice guide offers further detail to the information we have previously provided to customers.

Read the practice guide

Read Contractual control rights (PG 84) to understand the requirements and start preparing.

If you have any questions about the information in the guidance, please email: contractualcontrolsteam@landregistry.gov.uk

HM Land Registry will continue to provide updates ahead of the digital service going live on 6 April 2027.

Notes to Editors