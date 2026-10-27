HM Land Registry
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New practice guide on contractual control rights now available
HM Land Registry has published a new practice guide to help conveyancers and the wider property market understand and prepare for new requirements on contractual control agreements.
Practice guide 84 explains when information about contractual control rights over registered land must be provided to HM Land Registry under the Provision of Information (Contractual Control) (Registered Land) Regulations 2026, what information is required, and how and when it must be submitted.
The regulations come into force on 6 April 2027. From that date, information about certain agreements affecting registered land in England and Wales - including option agreements, conditional contracts and pre-emption rights - must be submitted digitally to HM Land Registry.
The new requirements will improve transparency in the property market by making it easier to understand who has influence over how land is used and developed, even where ownership has not changed.
The guide covers:
- the agreements and land that are in scope
- when information about a contractual control right must be provided
- how to provide contractual control information
- who must provide the required information
- the information and supporting material required
Why conveyancers should read the guide now
Reading the guide now will help conveyancers identify affected transactions and advise clients early. It also highlights practical steps that could prevent delay or extra cost, such as retaining relevant contracts, collecting dates and places of birth where a grantor is an individual, and arranging suitable spatial data where a right affects only part of a registered title.
The practice guide offers further detail to the information we have previously provided to customers.
Read the practice guide
Read Contractual control rights (PG 84) to understand the requirements and start preparing.
If you have any questions about the information in the guidance, please email: contractualcontrolsteam@landregistry.gov.uk
HM Land Registry will continue to provide updates ahead of the digital service going live on 6 April 2027.
Notes to Editors
- The Provision of Information (Contractual Control) (Registered Land) Regulations 2026 come into force on 6 April 2027.
- HM Land Registry’s digital submission service will be available from 6 April 2027.
- Contractual control data is expected to be published publicly from April 2028.
- For media enquiries, contact HMLRPressOffice@landregistry.gov.uk or call 0300 006 3365
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-practice-guide-on-contractual-control-rights-now-available
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