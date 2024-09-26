NHS Wales
New Primary Care Clusters Dashboard provides rich data for users
Public Health Wales yesterday published a new Primary Care Clusters Dashboard, which includes a range of indicators about the 64 primary care clusters in Wales, to help them to plan and inform their priorities and address any inequalities within their clusters.
A primary care cluster brings together all local services involved in health and care across a geographical area. They cover a smaller population than a health board, typically serving a population between 25,000 and 100,000. Working as a cluster ensures care is better co-ordinated to promote the wellbeing of individuals and communities.
Now, for the first time since 2013, a comprehensive set of data is available that will enable clusters to assess the specific needs of their area compared to other areas and the Welsh national average. The dashboard includes both demographic data such as age and sex, as well as population health metrics like percentage of low birthweight, breastfeeding at 10 days, mortality and avoidable mortality, the prevalence of chronic conditions like asthma as-well as emergency admissions on conditions such as diabetes and circulatory diseases. The dashboard also incorporates maps which show cluster populations based on deprivation measures.
The dashboard was developed alongside users, with sessions being held to establish what data clusters needed, and how to best assess the needs of their local populations.
Nathan Lester, Head of Analysis Team, for Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“The development of the new Primary Care Clusters Dashboard has been an ongoing, iterative process. We’ve had fantastic input from our user group and a wide range of stakeholders, which has shown the clear demand for data at this geographical level.
“The dashboard gives clusters a wealth of information on their populations, and it will mean that they have evidence to help focus resources to improve population outcomes and reduce inequalities.
“We will be continuing to improve and add to the dashboard, and we would welcome feedback from stakeholders on how they are using the data and what further development could be considered.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/new-primary-care-clusters-dashboard-provides-rich-data-for-users/
