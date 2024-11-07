OFQUAL
New principles will set out Ofqual’s expectations for awarding organisations
Regulator Ofqual is seeking views of awarding organisations, students and teachers in a consultation over a proposed update to its Conditions.
A new set of principles will support understanding of Ofqual’s expectations for awarding organisations, its Chief Regulator has said.
Yesterday Ofqual launched a consultation on a proposed update to its General Conditions of Recognition (GCR), which it says will help awarding organisations make decisions and respond to new or unexpected challenges.
The update consists of 6 principles which the regulator expects awarding organisations to uphold.
Ofqual, the regulator of qualifications in England, says the proposed changes would provide additional clarity for awarding organisations and ensure its rules remain effective, both now and in the future.
Ofqual Chief Regulator Sir Ian Bauckham said: “These principles will play an important role in helping Ofqual secure standards and public confidence in qualifications.
“While the principles are new, the concepts and expectations they articulate already underpin our rules.
“They will provide additional support to help awarding organisations’ decision-making and can apply at both strategic and operational levels.”
The proposed new Principles Condition for the GCR sets out 6 overarching principles. They state an awarding organisation must:
-
act with honesty and integrity
-
treat learners fairly by acting and taking decisions with due impartiality and based on appropriate evidence
-
ensure that each qualification that it makes available, or proposes to make available is, and continues to be, fit for the purposes for which it is intended
-
act in a way that maintains and, where possible, promotes public confidence in qualifications
-
act in an open, transparent and co-operative manner with Ofqual and, as appropriate, with users of qualifications
-
conduct its activities with a proactive approach to compliance with its Conditions of Recognition
Ofqual-accredited awarding organisations are legally bound by the GCR and the proposed changes would also introduce statutory guidance to support the new principles.
For more details, including how to take part in the consultation, see our document Introducing principles into the General Conditions of Recognition.
The consultation is open until 12 February.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-principles-will-set-out-ofquals-expectations-for-awarding-organisations
