New Priorities for Culture to centre on opportunities for all
New Priorities for Culture have launched today with a focus on opportunities for all, regardless of age or background.
These new priorities are being backed by a £15 million investment package to support their implementation across Wales.
Making the announcement, the Minister for Culture Jack Sargeant confirmed the funding, from the recent final budget, will be divided into two major streams:
- £8 million for an arts sector strategic capital investment programme via the Arts Council of Wales
- £7 million capital and revenue funding for museums, archives, libraries, arts and the historic environment
The Minister said:
I am pleased to publish the Priorities for Culture today, delivering on our Programme for Government commitment. This £15 million investment provides vital funding to support our cultural ambitions and will have significant impact across Wales.
The enhanced funding will support several key priorities, such as improving opportunities for children and young people; addressing climate change and providing resources to help the sector achieve net-zero; developing skills; enhancing access and digital improvement.
The Minister concluded:
I am immensely proud of the culture sector. Every day, I witness the positive power of culture. This is a vision developed with and for the sector, and I look forward to working collaboratively to deliver these Priorities.
The announcement builds on recent Welsh Government achievements, including:
- delivering Programme for Government commitments such as Celf, the national contemporary art gallery for Wales
- progressing the redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd and a new football museum for Wales in Wrexham
- awarding more than £5 million since 2022 to make collections and spaces more inclusive
- providing almost £3 million additional funding for urgent works at the National Library of Wales and Amgueddfa Cymru, Cardiff
- investing over £3.5 million in local museum, library and archive services since 2022
- launching a new Collections Management grant scheme, awarding over £420,000 to improve local storage standards and collections care
The culture sector has already begun to welcome the publication of the Priorities for Culture.
Dr Ken Griffin, President of Museums Federation Cymru, said:
Imagine a Wales where every local museum is a vibrant centre for learning, volunteering, and cultural discovery. The new Priorities for Culture document paves the way for a connected culture sector, ensuring these invaluable institutions can continue to enrich lives and build a strong sense of ‘cynefin’ for all.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-priorities-culture-centre-opportunities-all
