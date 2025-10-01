New priorities to help protect Welsh place names

The public are being asked to help safeguard Welsh language place names, as part of new plans to protect our linguistic heritage.

A new website means anyone can record Welsh and historic names missing from online maps. Whether it's the name your grandfather used for a local field, the Welsh name for a hill near you, or the historic name of your street or home, you can help preserve these for future generations.

The public are also being encouraged to contribute to online resources like Wikipedia by recording sound clips showing how place names should be pronounced and providing phonetic spellings, and to help people understand the rich stories behind local names.

It comes as part of a set of priorities are announced to safeguard Welsh place names. These respond to recent research which found that most changes to property names don't involve a change in language, but when they do they are three times more likely to be renamed from English to Welsh than the other way around.

Other priorities include issuing clearer guidance for local authorities and organisations responsible for place names, and commissioning further research into the names of physical features in the landscape, like hills and streams. This builds on the fantastic work being done by Welsh mapping projects such as Mapio Cymru and the List of Historic Place Names, as well as public bodies such as Eryri and Bannau Brycheiniog National Parks.

Welsh language Secretary Mark Drakeford yesterday said:

Place names tell the story of who we are and where we've come from. These new measures will ensure that our Welsh place names - from legendary mountains like Cadair Idris to Felin Wen, an old mill that tells the story of a small community - are protected for future generations while making it easier for everyone to get involved.

Naomi Jones, Director of Land Management at Eryri National Park Authority yesterday said: