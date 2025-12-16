Welsh Government
|Printable version
New process to speed up planning for infrastructure projects and make Wales a better place to invest
A new process came into effect yesterday to speed up the planning process and make Wales a more attractive place for investors.
The process introduced by The Infrastructure (Wales) Act 2024 applies to large scale infrastructure developments, including renewable energy, waste, water, and transport projects. It replaces the Developments of National Significance and other existing consenting programmes.
Earlier this year hyperscale data centre operator Vantage, which is investing billions in the Welsh economy by building new data centres, was impressed with the speed of the planning application process for its plans to build on the old Ford Factory site in Bridgend.
Recognising that speeding up the planning process could attract more investment, the First Minister told delegates at the recent Wales Investment Summit she wanted to make Wales one of the fastest places in the world to determine planning decisions, including infrastructure projects.
First Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday said:
We have made real reforms to the planning process in Wales, investing more than ever so that the system works better and faster for both businesses and communities.
When you look at the pace we’re moving at, the talent we’re growing and the partnerships we’re building, a very clear investment story emerges. We have all the building blocks in place, and we are ready to scale quickly – particularly when it comes to frontier sector businesses.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, yesterday said:
The new process which comes into effect today is a key part of our plan to make Wales the fastest country in the UK to determine infrastructure applications.
The reforms we are implementing will drive sustainable economic growth, deliver the infrastructure Wales needs, and create good jobs across the country.
Guidance is being prepared for developers relating to best practice – particularly focused on engaging with communities. This has been commissioned from Grasshopper Communications, a Welsh organisation working in the industry which specialises in community and stakeholder consultation.
The Welsh Government has also provided Planning Aid Wales additional funding to engage with communities seeking to better understand the changes via online guidance and community events.
Nearly £9 million was announced earlier this year to strengthen the capacity of planning services provided by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and the Welsh Government’s Planning Directorate to deliver faster decisions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-process-speed-planning-infrastructure-projects-and-make-wales-better-place-invest
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Public asked about new 10-year dementia strategy16/12/2025 14:05:00
The public will be asked to help shape the future of support for people with dementia and their families, as a new 10-year strategy was published yesterday.
Ambitious new plan to break barriers for disabled people in Wales16/12/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has published its Disabled People's Rights Plan, a 10-year commitment to making sure disabled people can participate fully and equally in every part of life in Wales.
Improved train timetable started in Wales on friday15/12/2025 14:05:00
An improved train timetable across Wales started friday.
Major investment in general practice in Wales15/12/2025 11:25:00
More than £41m extra will be invested into general practice this year as part of a deal struck between the Welsh Government and GPs.
Full steam ahead for Network North Wales in first six months12/12/2025 16:25:00
The first six months of Network North Wales has seen new train and bus services introduced, along with improvements to station infrastructure with more exciting developments to come.
Japan and Wales sing each other’s praises after landmark year12/12/2025 14:05:00
Japanese Ambassador joined First Minister at Conwy Castle to sing Welsh national anthem, to mark end of the year of Wales and Japan.
Schools and public buildings across Wales to cut bills with Great British Energy funding11/12/2025 11:25:00
Schools and other public buildings across Wales will receive solar panels as part of £9 million funding to reduce energy bills and decarbonise public buildings.
Welsh primary school meals served with a £8 million boost11/12/2025 10:25:00
Universal Primary Free School Meals across Wales are to benefit from an estimated additional £8 million investment over the coming two years, with the price spent per meal to rise from £3.20 to £3.40.
Audiology patients to receive faster local hearing care11/12/2025 09:25:00
Faster, more convenient hearing care will be available closer to people’s home, as part of a radical reform of audiology services.