Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
New programme aimed to boost diversity in boardrooms
A UK-wide pilot Boardroom Apprentice programme has been launched to develop aspiring board members and boost diversity in public boardrooms.
- Government launches new programme to boost diversity in public boardrooms
- New scheme will spread opportunity across the UK as part of levelling up drive
- Aspiring board members to receive practical boardroom experience, knowledge and skills
Today, (2 September 2022) the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Greg Clark MP, has launched a UK-wide pilot Boardroom Apprentice programme to develop aspiring board members for positions across the public and voluntary sectors.
The programme aims to create a pipeline of more diverse talent to ensure public and voluntary sector boardrooms more closely reflect the communities they serve across the UK.
Candidates will undertake 12 months of board learning, development and placements, arming them with the knowledge and practical experience they need to become board members.
The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Greg Clark MP, said:
Our boardrooms should be open to the best talent available.
I encourage aspiring board members from all backgrounds to apply for this unique opportunity to expand their skills, grow their knowledge and gain invaluable experience.
Today’s announcement builds on a successful programme in Northern Ireland that has already seen over 50% of participants appointed to a board position within 12 months post completion.
Born to a Jamaican father and mother from Northern Ireland, David is a class of 2021 participant on the Boardroom Apprentice programme. David has been disabled since birth and has sought to overcome some of the challenges experienced by persons with disabilities.
David Johnston, Boardroom Apprentice, Community Relations Council, said:
Being part of the Boardroom Apprentice programme as a privilege.
For me the Boardroom Apprentice programme has reinforced the importance of being motivated and committed to enhancing public service delivery. Diversity is in the DNA of the Boardroom Apprentice programme, so apply and be the change that you want to see.
Jo McGinley, from Derry/Londonderry in Northern Ireland, completed the NI Boardroom Apprentice programme in 2020. She applied to the programme because, her family and herself had a huge amount of support from voluntary and public sectors and she wanted to give something back to her local community.
Jo McGinley, Non-Executive Director on the Board of a local charity, said:
My impression was that you only went on to a Board when you retired or when you were senior in an organisation. Boardroom Apprentice fundamentally changed my opinion on that. The programme gives participants, regardless of their background or education; the knowledge, experience, and skills to sit on a Board.
I gained practical experience sitting on a Board, increased my understanding of the role of a Board member and developed a fantastic network of support. So, the advice that I’d give anyone who is thinking of going for the Boardroom Apprentice programme is to do it!
As a result of completing the Boardroom Apprentice programme, Jo is now a Non-Executive Director on the Board of a local charity.
The programme forms part of the government’s wider mission to level up the country and strengthen the Union by spreading opportunity and improving diversity of thought, background, experience and geographic location of Board candidates.
We expect to open to apprentice applications in the autumn.
Office address and general enquiries
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF
Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk
General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk
Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209
Social media – DLUHC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc
Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-programme-aimed-to-boost-diversity-in-boardrooms
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
New Freeport in Wales will deliver regeneration and high quality jobs02/09/2022 14:20:00
The UK and Welsh Governments jointly open bidding for a new Freeport in Wales.
Government launches climate change consultation for pension scheme02/09/2022 12:10:00
The consultation proposes more effective governance, strategy, risk management and targets for the assessment and management of climate related risks and opportunities for the Local Government Pension Scheme.
More than 16 million households receive cost of living council tax rebate01/09/2022 16:10:00
Around 90% of eligible households have received the government’s £150 council tax rebate to help with the cost of living.
Fast-track planning route to speed up major infrastructure projects01/09/2022 13:10:00
Major infrastructure projects such road improvements and offshore wind farms will be delivered more quickly through a new fast-track planning route.
Government takes further steps to address serious council failures in Slough01/09/2022 12:10:00
Local Government Minister Paul Scully expands government intervention in failing council.
Ministers meet to continue work on tackling winter pressures31/08/2022 15:24:00
Ministers from across government have met this week to drive forward preparatory work for tackling pressures this winter
Rent cap on social housing to protect millions of tenants from rising cost of living31/08/2022 12:10:00
Under the proposals being consulted on, a cap on social housing rent increases would be put in place for the coming financial year, with options at 3%, 5% and 7% being considered.
East Midlands local economy to be levelled up with historic billion pound devolution deal31/08/2022 11:10:00
Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark will sign an historic devolution deal with Derbyshire and Derby, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham.