New pronouncement-card builder for magistrates’ courts

The Council, working in partnership with the Judicial College, has launched a pronouncement-card builder tool for magistrates’ courts.

Pronouncement cards are designed to help magistrates explain the court’s decision fully and clearly to defendants, victims, the public and all court users. They are produced by the Judicial College and cover both adult and youth courts.

The new pronouncement-card builder has been designed to help magistrates construct and read out complex pronouncements compiled from multiple cards while being able to keep their focus on the court.