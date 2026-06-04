New proposals to cut bills with community batteries

Families and businesses could benefit from cheaper energy through the use of community batteries.

Families could save on bills by storing cheaper renewable able electricity and using it when demand is highest

Call for evidence launched to explore how community batteries can be rolled out at to support working people, including renters or those living in flats, to save money

Part of the biggest investment in community energy in UK history, giving people a stake in local clean power projects and reducing reliance on volatile fossil fuels

Families and businesses could benefit from cheaper energy through the use of community batteries, putting ownership of clean power in their hands and cutting their bills.

A call for evidence launched today (Thursday 4 June) will seek to unlock barriers so shared battery storage can be rolled out across the UK, helping communities store locally generated renewable energy and pass on the savings to households.

Community batteries allow multiple homes to access stored electricity – for example by capturing excess solar power during the day and using it later – meaning households can make better use of clean, cheap energy and cut bills.

The UK market for community batteries is currently underdeveloped. This call for evidence will gather views on how to scale up deployment, remove regulatory and commercial barriers, ensure safety, and make sure the benefits reach those unable to install their own battery – such as renters and people living in flats.

By putting ownership into the hands of local people, communities will have a stake in their energy, building local wealth, boosting pride in place and delivering lasting prosperity that stays in the area. It forms part of the government’s drive to support locally-owned clean energy generation projects, such as solar on libraries, leisure and community centres.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:

If households are going to feel the full benefit of clean power, we need a more flexible energy system - and community batteries can help deliver it, giving renters and people living in flats the chance to store cheaper renewable electricity and cut their bills. This is about putting power back into the hands of local people and ending our reliance on fossil fuel markets driving the affordability crisis – helping communities take control of their energy, build local wealth and restore pride in place.

This comes as the government drives forward with rules to make new homes cheaper to run, with solar panels and clean heating as standard. Plans to make plug-in solar available in stores within months are also progressing, which will help more households generate their own renewable electricity and lower their energy bills.

Community batteries store electricity when it is cheaper and more abundant - including from renewable sources - and release it when demand is higher. That can reduce reliance on expensive peak-time electricity while making the energy system more flexible.

Countries including Australia already use community batteries at scale, helping neighbourhoods store excess solar power and share the benefits more widely.

Case studies

Case study 1

In 2023, a partnership led by Bridport Cohousing delivered a 54-home net zero development in Bridport, Dorset to provide more affordable, sustainable and community-led housing.

The development uses a local microgrid combining rooftop solar, battery storage, EV charging and wind power to reduce reliance on the grid and maximise use of locally generated electricity.

By lowering electricity imports and generating export revenues, the system reduced energy costs by the equivalent of around £1,300 per home per year.

Case study 2

In 2021, a community battery was installed alongside existing solar panels at Elmore House, a Lambeth Council-owned block of flats in Brixton, to explore how shared energy storage could lower bills and support a more flexible electricity system.

The project combined solar generation with battery storage, allowing residents to benefit from locally generated electricity and share in revenues from flexibility services through an optimised energy platform.

During the trial, participating households received savings through a combination of solar generation, battery use and flexibility payments - equivalent to around £180 per year.