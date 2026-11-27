Ministry of Justice
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New protections will stop powerful figures silencing scrutiny
Victims of abuse, campaigners, whistleblowers, journalists and academics will be better protected from powerful individuals using abusive legal action to silence scrutiny, under new legislation backed by the Government today (Friday 27 November).
- New Bill tackles abusive lawsuits designed to intimidate and silence journalists and campaigners
- Courts to dismiss meritless claims earlier and protect defendants from excessive legal costs
- Earlier in the week, the Prime Minister announced he will bring forward changes to NDAs so victims can no longer be silenced
The Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) Bill will strengthen protections against lawsuits designed to intimidate or financially exhaust those speaking out on matters of public interest.
Existing anti-SLAPP protections apply only to cases linked to economic crime. Sir John Whittingdale’s Private Member’s Bill will extend those protections to all forms of public interest reporting. This will include investigations into corruption, sexual misconduct and other serious wrongdoing.
Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC MP, said:
No one should be able to use their wealth or influence to silence legitimate scrutiny.
SLAPPs are designed to intimidate and can prevent victims of abuse, whistleblowers, campaigners and journalists, from speaking out in the public interest.
This Bill will strengthen protections against these abusive lawsuits while preserving access to justice for genuine claims, helping defend freedom of expression and support accountability.
If passed, the new measures would give judges the power to identify and throw out abusive lawsuits earlier, and protect victims from crippling legal costs.
The legislation forms part of the Government’s wider commitment to uphold free expression, support investigative journalism and protect victims.
Earlier this week, the Prime Minister has brought forward changes to NDAs that will mean, from January, they cannot be used to silence victims of crime or someone who has experienced harassment in the workplace.
Sponsor of the Bill, Sir John Whittingdale MP, said:
For too long, SLAPPs have been used to muzzle investigative journalism and to silence those seeking to expose wrongdoing. I am pleased to have this opportunity to introduce a Bill which builds on existing measures to extend protection to all those who are victims of SLAPPs. I am also delighted to work with the Minister on a cross-party basis in order to achieve the widest level of support to stop this abuse.
Further information:
- The Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) Bill is a government-backed Private Member’s Bill sponsored by Sir John Whittingdale MP.
- It builds on the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, which currently applies to cases linked to economic crime.
- Measures in the Bill include: *A statutory definition of a SLAPP claim, providing courts with a clear test for identifying litigation intended to restrain, harass, intimidate or silence participation in public interest matters.
- An early dismissal mechanism, enabling courts to dispose of claims at an early stage where they meet the statutory definition of a SLAPP and the claimant is unable to show the claim is likely to succeed. This is intended to prevent defendants being drawn into lengthy and costly proceedings.
- Where a claim meets the definition of a SLAPP, an unsuccessful defendant will not have to pay the claimant’s legal costs unless their conduct in the litigation warrants it. This would reduce the financial pressure that can be exerted through litigation and reducing the risk of defendants facing disproportionate legal costs for defending public interest activity.
- SLAPPs differ from injunctions and Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs):
- SLAPPs are characterised by legal claims that are intended to harass, intimidate or financially pressure individuals involved in public interest activity
- An injunction is a court order requiring someone to do, or stop doing, something, for example preventing publication of certain information. * An NDA is an agreement between people or organisations to keep certain information confidential in exchange for something of value.
- Existing protections introduced through the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 apply only to economic crime-related SLAPPs. This Bill extends protections to all forms of SLAPPs.
- The Bill received its Second Reading in the House of Commons on 27 November 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-protections-will-stop-powerful-figures-silencing-scrutiny
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