Victims of abuse, campaigners, whistleblowers, journalists and academics will be better protected from powerful individuals using abusive legal action to silence scrutiny, under new legislation backed by the Government today (Friday 27 November).

New Bill tackles abusive lawsuits designed to intimidate and silence journalists and campaigners

Courts to dismiss meritless claims earlier and protect defendants from excessive legal costs

Earlier in the week, the Prime Minister announced he will bring forward changes to NDAs so victims can no longer be silenced

The Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) Bill will strengthen protections against lawsuits designed to intimidate or financially exhaust those speaking out on matters of public interest.

Existing anti-SLAPP protections apply only to cases linked to economic crime. Sir John Whittingdale’s Private Member’s Bill will extend those protections to all forms of public interest reporting. This will include investigations into corruption, sexual misconduct and other serious wrongdoing.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC MP, said:

No one should be able to use their wealth or influence to silence legitimate scrutiny. SLAPPs are designed to intimidate and can prevent victims of abuse, whistleblowers, campaigners and journalists, from speaking out in the public interest. This Bill will strengthen protections against these abusive lawsuits while preserving access to justice for genuine claims, helping defend freedom of expression and support accountability.

If passed, the new measures would give judges the power to identify and throw out abusive lawsuits earlier, and protect victims from crippling legal costs.

The legislation forms part of the Government’s wider commitment to uphold free expression, support investigative journalism and protect victims.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister has brought forward changes to NDAs that will mean, from January, they cannot be used to silence victims of crime or someone who has experienced harassment in the workplace.

Sponsor of the Bill, Sir John Whittingdale MP, said:

For too long, SLAPPs have been used to muzzle investigative journalism and to silence those seeking to expose wrongdoing. I am pleased to have this opportunity to introduce a Bill which builds on existing measures to extend protection to all those who are victims of SLAPPs. I am also delighted to work with the Minister on a cross-party basis in order to achieve the widest level of support to stop this abuse.

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