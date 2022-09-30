NHS Wales
New Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool released by Public Health Wales – the first update since 2019
First launched in 2016, The Public Health Wales Outcomes Framework sets out a shared understanding of the health outcomes that are important to the people of Wales.
The Outcomes framework has been developed for use by Government, local communities, public services, private and voluntary sector organisations to inspire and inform action to improve and protect health and well-being. It is linked to the Well-being of Future Generation Act’s national indicators and milestones, which have been set by Welsh Government ministers.
The new reporting tool represents the first release since the Coronavirus pandemic. It includes indicators on health-related behaviour, hip fracture admissions and life expectancy and healthy life expectancy. This tool has been developed in an iterative way, with stakeholders, and as such we keep building content and functionality, with most indicators available by the end of the year
Key findings include:
- Female life expectancy is more than six years lower in the most deprived areas compared to least deprived, with healthy life expectancy almost 17 years lower
- Male life expectancy is more than seven years lower in the most deprived areas compared to least deprived, with healthy life expectancy more than 12-years lower
- Loneliness is twice as likely amongst people living in the most deprived areas
- Hip fractures are highest amongst females and persons living in the most deprived areas.
Rhys Gibbon, Principal Public Health Intelligence Analyst at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“The post-war rise in life expectancy has stalled since 2011, falling in the most recent years. This is critical for population health as we want people to live longer, and in good health.
“This data is critical to us monitoring the health and wellbeing of the people in Wales and informing policy and plans for the future to support this. Tackling inequalities remains a priority.
“But we are also keen to highlight the ways of living that can have a positive impact on health. It’s important for policy makers to ensure that healthier choices are easier for people to make.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/new-public-health-outcomes-framework-reporting-tool-released-by-public-health-wales-the-first-update-since-2019/
