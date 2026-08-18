New Public Health Wales strategy aims to remove barriers to screening and reduce health inequities

Public Health Wales has launched its new Screening equity strategy 2026 to 2031, setting out ambitious plans to ensure that everyone in Wales who is eligible for screening has a fair opportunity to take part, regardless of their circumstances.

The strategy recognises that while screening programmes save lives through the early detection of disease, not everyone has the same opportunity to access and benefit from them. Some people face barriers that make it harder to attend appointments, understand information, or engage with screening services. These barriers can result in lower screening uptake among the very communities that are often at greater risk of poor health.

Rather than offering the same approach to everyone, the strategy commits to removing barriers and providing additional support where it is needed, helping to ensure more equitable access and outcomes across Wales.

The strategy builds on the progress made through the previous Screening Equity Strategy and has been developed with input from people who use screening services, healthcare professionals, Local Health Boards and community and voluntary sector organisations. It sets out how partners will work together over the next five years to reduce inequities and improve participation across all national screening programmes.

The strategy focuses on five priority areas:

Developing and sharing accessible information

Working together with communities and partners

Making screening services easier to use

Supporting learning, training and workforce development

Improving data, monitoring and evaluation

Actions include producing clearer information in a range of accessible formats, improving communication to meet people’s language and accessibility needs, introducing more flexible appointment options, developing digital services, and using reminders and targeted support to help people complete their screening journey.

The strategy also highlights the importance of working closely with primary care, Local Health Boards, community organisations and voluntary groups to build trust, improve awareness and better understand the needs of communities where screening uptake is lower.

Alongside improvements to services, Public Health Wales will strengthen the use of data to better identify under screened populations, monitor progress and evaluate which interventions are most effective in reducing inequities.

Bethan Bowden, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at Public Health Wales and author of the strategy, said:

“Screening programmes play a vital role in preventing ill health and detecting disease early, but we know that not everyone has the same opportunity to benefit from them. This strategy recognises that equity is not achieved by treating everyone the same. It is achieved by understanding the barriers people face and providing the support they need to make an informed choice about screening. “By working alongside our partners, communities and the people who use our services, we can remove barriers, improve access and help ensure that everyone in Wales has a fair chance to benefit from screening.”

The strategy acknowledges that reducing inequities will take sustained effort beyond the life of this five year programme. Delivery will be supported by a dedicated Screening Division Equity Action Plan, setting out practical actions, responsibilities and timescales to turn the strategy into meaningful improvements for people across Wales.

The Screening equity strategy 2026 to 2031, removing barriers: closing the gap supports Public Health Wales’ vision of creating a Wales where everyone has a fair chance to live well and live longer in good health.