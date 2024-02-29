New public sector innovation programme open for applications

GOTT has launched a new 8-week part-time customer discovery programme for innovators to test whether there is a market for their idea, product or service.

The Public Research Innovation and Market Accelerator Programme (PRIMA) has been developed in partnership with Innovate UK.

Training, funding, and expert support is available for up to 15 public sector project leads to determine whether there is a market for their Knowledge Assets.

Dave Wilkes, Director Innovation Ecosystem, from Innovate UK said:

The PRIMA accelerator programme, is the result of a pivotal partnership between Innovate UK and the Government Office for Tech Transfer to empower public sector innovators to create, develop and deliver tangible benefit for society. We are excited at the launch of this unique platform, which will provide the first cohort with collaborative access to diverse sector leaders and organisations building on the experience of the Innovate UK ICURe programme and our excellent ICURe delivery partners.

You can find further information about how to apply on the PRIMAProgramme webpage.