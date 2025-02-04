New qualification addresses growing demand for baby care expertise

Leading awarding organisation and early years specialist NCFE recently (31 January) launched a pioneering qualification designed to address the growing need for high-quality baby care across the UK.

The Level 3 Award in Working with Babies and Young Children Under 2 Years has been developed to close the gap in specialist training, equipping practitioners with the skills needed to meet the unique needs of infants and toddlers.

Janet King, Sector Manager for Education and Childcare at NCFE, recently said:

“This qualification is a game-changer for the early years sector. We’ve designed this award to empower practitioners with the expertise they need to deliver exceptional care and to ensure every baby has the best possible start in life. It’s not just about meeting statutory requirements; it’s about elevating the standard of care across the sector.”

As government policies, such as the introduction of free childcare places for babies from nine months old, boost demand for skilled professionals, this qualification provides a vital opportunity for practitioners to enhance their expertise, advance their careers, and support the youngest and most vulnerable children in their care.

The first two years of a child’s life are critical for brain development, emotional wellbeing, and physical health. Research shows that during this period the brain forms over a million neural connections per second – highlighting the importance of providing nurturing care, secure attachments, and stimulating environments for shaping a child’s future.

Yet many early years practitioners currently lack access to the specialist training required to deliver this essential level of care, and this new qualification aims to bridge this gap.

Janet King added:

"This qualification is designed to empower practitioners with the specialised knowledge and practical skills they need to deliver exceptional care for babies under two. “These first two years are crucial in a child's development, and it’s vital that the professionals caring for them are equipped with the expertise to nurture both their physical and emotional wellbeing. By providing focused, high-quality training, we’re helping practitioners make a real, lasting difference in the lives of the youngest and most vulnerable children. “This qualification is about empowering our workforce, supporting career advancement, and most importantly, giving every baby the best possible start in life."

Developed in collaboration with industry experts, including staff at South Devon College and the Bristol Early Years Teaching Hub, the qualification ensures the curriculum reflects the realities of working with babies and aligns with local and national priorities. Ongoing consultations will also ensure content is adapted as regulations and funding evolve.

Having contributed to the creation of the qualification, Katrina Perkins of South Devon College recently commented:

“This new qualification addresses the evolving needs of early years education, ensuring Ofsted compliance while supporting recent government funding changes for babies in early years settings. “By partnering with the local authority, we’ll align the course with regional childcare priorities, meeting both local and national standards. Ongoing consultations will ensure the curriculum adapts as regulations and funding change. “This qualification will help create a skilled workforce ready to deliver exceptional care for babies under two. I’m incredibly proud to have been part of developing this qualification – it’s something that will make a real difference to the quality of early years care and the success of local childcare providers.”

By integrating key statutory frameworks such as Development Matters and Birth to 5 Matters, the Level 3 Award in Working with Babies and Young Children Under 2 Years prepares practitioners to meet both regulatory requirements and best-practice guidelines.

To learn more about how the Level 3 Award can help you advance your career and enhance care for babies, visit the qualification spec page.