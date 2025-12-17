Homeless Link
|Printable version
New qualification recognising outreach workers
We’re excited to announce that the CIH Level 3 Certificate in Rough Sleeping Outreach Services is on the way.
Co-developed with qualification specialists CIH, this new course aims to provide recognition of the critical and often demanding work carried out by outreach professionals across the country. It is designed to sit alongside the CIH Level 3 Certificate in Providing Homelessness Services and CIH Level 4 Homelessness Service Management, creating a new professional development pathway in the homelessness sector.
Why this qualification is essential
Outreach workers play a vital role in supporting individuals to move off the streets and into settled accommodation. This new qualification is designed specifically to ensure staff are equipped with the skills necessary for delivering effective, person-centred, and trauma-informed practice.
By drawing on examples of good practice across the country, it offers a crucial opportunity to improve consistency and quality across all outreach services, ultimately supporting the achievement of successful and sustainable outcomes for people who are rough sleeping.
Key areas of learning
The content is designed to reflect the current realities of the sector and covers a broad range of essential topics, including:
- Understanding the causes and consequences of rough sleeping
- Relevant legislation and how to keep people safe
- Operational responsibilities and risk management
- Building effective supporting relationships
This course is designed for both staff new to outreach, and more experienced professionals who want to develop their practice and ensure they are up to date with all relevant legislation.
Shaped by the sector and those with lived experience
The course content has been developed in collaboration with Homeless Link members and sector experts including CHAIN, MHCLG and St Mungo’s, to ensure it reflects the realities and current practices within the homelessness sector. Crucially, it has also been reviewed by people with lived experience of homelessness, ensuring the qualification is rooted in what matters to those accessing services.
We hope this qualification will provide outreach workers with the professional recognition they deserve.
Supported by government funding
The development of this course has been made possible thanks to funding provided by the UK Government through the Voluntary and Community Frontline Sector Grant.
Want to be the first to know more?
We’re currently gathering expressions of interest for the qualification, which we hope will go live in the new year. If you’d like to be the first to receive updates, please complete the form below.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-qualification-recognising-outreach-workers/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
New delivery framework published on co-occurring mental health and substance use17/12/2025 15:05:00
Developed jointly by the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England, this new framework outlines how mental health, and drug and alcohol services should work together more effectively. The framework sets out a clear and shared approach to improving treatment and support for people with co-occurring mental health and substance use conditions through better integrated care.
The Power of Language: Why words matter in Supported Accommodation15/12/2025 09:20:00
Sandra Ferreira is CEO Designate of Homeless Link member, the Ferry Project in Wisbech. She is keen to share her learning about language and trauma informed care with homelessness practitioners:
New podcast episode exploring the impact of low literacy on people experiencing homelessness08/12/2025 16:25:00
Poor literacy and homelessness are strongly interconnected, and the relationship works both ways. People with low literacy skills may face barriers that make sustaining stable housing more difficult, for example, having limited employment opportunities, difficulty navigating complex systems like housing applications and welfare benefits, and challenges in reading bills or understanding contracts. Homelessness can also worsen literacy challenges through interrupted schooling, digital exclusion and lack of accessible learning provision.
London Plus programme secures funding08/12/2025 10:10:00
We’re proud and excited to share that London PLUS has been awarded funding as part of the 2026–30 #LondonCouncilsGrantsProgramme!
MPs debate on funding for homelessness04/12/2025 11:20:00
On 02 December the Ending Homelessness APPG Co-Chair Bob Blackman MP led a Parliamentary debate focused on funding for homelessness.
What the Budget means for homelessness and homelessness services01/12/2025 11:25:00
On Wednesday 26th November the Chancellor announced her Autumn Budget for 2025. This was the first fiscal event since the Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) in June, and an opportunity for the Government to clarify its intentions and values after several months of mixed headlines. As the CSR contained a number of announcements to do with housing and homelessness, we weren’t expecting a lot of relevant changes for our sector from this Budget.
Homeless Link responds Chancellor's 2025 Budget statement28/11/2025 11:20:00
On 26 November 2025, Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered the Labour Government’s annual Budget statement.
A home is the only way to end homelessness27/11/2025 10:20:00
The first ever European Housing First Partners Conference was held in Berlin in early November, with Homeless Link in attendance. Alex Smith, interim head of our National Practice Development team, reflects on the event.