New qualification recognising outreach workers

We’re excited to announce that the CIH Level 3 Certificate in Rough Sleeping Outreach Services is on the way.

Co-developed with qualification specialists CIH, this new course aims to provide recognition of the critical and often demanding work carried out by outreach professionals across the country. It is designed to sit alongside the CIH Level 3 Certificate in Providing Homelessness Services and CIH Level 4 Homelessness Service Management, creating a new professional development pathway in the homelessness sector.

Why this qualification is essential

Outreach workers play a vital role in supporting individuals to move off the streets and into settled accommodation. This new qualification is designed specifically to ensure staff are equipped with the skills necessary for delivering effective, person-centred, and trauma-informed practice.

By drawing on examples of good practice across the country, it offers a crucial opportunity to improve consistency and quality across all outreach services, ultimately supporting the achievement of successful and sustainable outcomes for people who are rough sleeping.

Key areas of learning

The content is designed to reflect the current realities of the sector and covers a broad range of essential topics, including:

Understanding the causes and consequences of rough sleeping

Relevant legislation and how to keep people safe

Operational responsibilities and risk management

Building effective supporting relationships

This course is designed for both staff new to outreach, and more experienced professionals who want to develop their practice and ensure they are up to date with all relevant legislation.

Shaped by the sector and those with lived experience

The course content has been developed in collaboration with Homeless Link members and sector experts including CHAIN, MHCLG and St Mungo’s, to ensure it reflects the realities and current practices within the homelessness sector. Crucially, it has also been reviewed by people with lived experience of homelessness, ensuring the qualification is rooted in what matters to those accessing services.

We hope this qualification will provide outreach workers with the professional recognition they deserve.

Supported by government funding

The development of this course has been made possible thanks to funding provided by the UK Government through the Voluntary and Community Frontline Sector Grant.