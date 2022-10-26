Transport for London
|Printable version
New rapid, wireless bus charging technology introduced as part of the capital’s journey to zero emission
Pantograph technology now being used to rapidly charge buses on all-electric route 132
Innovative pantograph bus charging technology providing fast, high-power top-ups is now in operation at Bexleyheath bus garage.
This is the latest chapter in TfL's transformation to a zero-emission bus fleet, which has seen a commitment to deliver a fully zero-emission bus fleet in London by 2034, as outlined in its Bus Action Plan. TfL has already committed to ensuring all new vehicles entering service are zero-emission, and subject to additional funding could bring forward the target from 2034 to 2030. TfL is working with bus manufacturers to develop a vibrant and competitive zero-emission market, alongside work with stakeholders to ensure necessary infrastructure is available to enable the transition. More widely, the plan also supports the Mayor's goal to decarbonise the capital with clean, renewable energy and ensure London reaches net zero by 2030.
There are now more than 850 zero-emission buses in London, most of which are only able to be charged in garages overnight. With the varying length and requirements of London's bus routes, the introduction of this new technology ensures that infrastructure is in place to support TfL's zero-emission ambitions. Last year, TfL launched 20 double decker hydrogen buses on routes 7 and 245, to test longer range technology in the urban environment.
The new technology uses a pantograph, an arm-like structure, that attaches itself to the roof to deliver a quick, high-power charge to buses. Wireless RFID technology is used to allow the bus to communicate with the pantograph. It is the first time this technology has been used in London and is being used to power the all-electric route 132. The buses, which are conventionally charged overnight, receive a high-power current through the pantograph multiple times throughout the day for a power boost; this is known as 'opportunity charging'. Each top-up takes less than 10 minutes, allowing buses to travel further each day. The short top-up time and longer distance each bus can cover means fewer buses are needed to provide the same high level of service, allowing resources to be reinvested into other areas of the network.
From next year, a further extension of 'opportunity charging', with pantographs conveniently located at each end of a bus route, will be trialled in another first for London. The 15-mile route 358 between Crystal Palace and Orpington is one of London's longest. A standard garage charge alone would not sustain a zero-emission bus the entire day. Due to the length of the route, a pantograph at each end of the route, rather than back at the garage, will mean buses receive a quick boost on the spot. With minimal turnaround time, fewer buses can again provide the same level of service. The 358 route will also benefit from new buses that resemble a tram, with enhanced customer features, the latest bus safety features and retaining the iconic red livery.
The Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: "Londoners deserve to breathe clean air, and as part of our work to tackle the twin dangers of toxic air pollution and the climate emergency, I'm pleased that this new technology is being used on buses in south London.
"The introduction of the pantograph builds on the progress we have already made to run a cleaner and greener bus service. Transforming London's bus fleet is an important part of the Mayor's target of getting London to net zero by 2030, and his aim to build a better London - a fairer, greener and more prosperous city for all."
Louise Cheeseman, TfL's Director of Bus, said: "The threats of toxic air, climate change and congestion are becoming clearer every day, and it's vital that we find technical solutions that help us run clean, green services that get Londoners where they need to be. When buses can travel further each day, as they do with this exciting pantograph technology, we can deliver the same service that Londoners rely on without increasing the number of buses and invest in other routes.
"The installation of the rapid pantograph charging for route 132 is a key step to help us get zero-emission buses running on routes all across London."
John Trayner, Go-Ahead London's Managing Director, said: "Route 132 is the latest in a long line of pioneering zero emission firsts for Go-Ahead London. Working innovatively with our supply chain, we have extended vehicle range by harnessing technology, in the process reducing the overall number of buses required to provide service and delivering significant cost savings. The vehicles have been well received by our passengers and they are helping to improve air quality for local residents."
With no harmful emissions of nitrous oxides (NOx) or carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from their exhausts, zero-emission buses, like those on route 132, help tackle both toxic air and the climate crisis. Carrying up to 80 times the number of passengers as a car, in just three times the space, these buses also help cut congestion. TfL is aiming for its 9,000 buses to be zero-emission by as early as 2030, subject to Government funding.
Notes to editors
-
The pantograph at Bexleyheath is the result of a collaboration between the BYD ADL partnership, Go-Ahead London and EO Charging, in conjunction with ABB.
-
Go Ahead London, contracted to Transport for London, operates buses on route 132 and originally sought out the pantograph charging solution to deliver fast, high-power top-ups
-
The BYD ADL partnership supplied the 18 BYD ADL Enviro400 EV double-decker buses on route 132, supporting 2000 jobs in the UK, the majority of which are in North Yorkshire and Scotland.
-
ABB, a machine automation and digital services company, supplied the pantograph infrastructure.
-
Suffolk-based EO Charging, which designs EV charging solutions for homes, destinations and commercial environments, installed the charging infrastructure at Bexleyheath bus garage. The company employs 200 people.
-
Route 132 operates between North Greenwich and Bexleyheath Shopping Centre.
-
Continued investment in London's bus network supports 3,000 green jobs around the UK
Irizar e-mobility will supply 20 ieTram buses for operation on route 358, and EO Charging will install the pantographs
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2022/october/new-rapid-wireless-bus-charging-technology-introduced-as-part-of-the-capital-s-journey-to-zero-emission
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL and London Councils to extend London’s trial of rental e-scooters following national trial extensions26/10/2022 13:15:00
TfL launches a competitive procurement process for operators to run the next phase of London's rental e-scooter trial
Bond Street Elizabeth line station brings a modern classical design and thought-provoking artwork25/10/2022 15:20:00
Station design is influenced by the local, historic context, lifting the user experience through a civic architecture and providing new connections into and through the West End.
Bond Street’s new Elizabeth line station now open24/10/2022 16:25:00
Today's opening of Bond Street Elizabeth line station – the jewel in the crown of the West End's transport provision – marks the completion of the last new station on the new railway.
New sponsorship underway for IFS Cloud Cable Car20/10/2022 14:38:00
Technology company IFS begins sponsorship of London's only cable car for a minimum of two years.
Bond Street’s new Elizabeth line station to open next week19/10/2022 09:15:00
Bond Street Elizabeth line station will open to customers on Monday 24 October
TfL confirms new senior leadership appointments14/10/2022 13:33:00
Rachel McLean to become TfL's managing Chief Finance Officer, Glynn Barton appointed interim Chief Operating Officer.
Next phase of vital upgrade of Bank station completes, with the opening of a new interchange route between the Northern line and DLR13/10/2022 15:20:00
New, more direct interchange route linking the Northern line and DLR opens today at Bank station, shaving up to nine minutes off the journeys of those interchanging between these two lines
TfL to restart work on schemes to make London’s streets healthier and safer13/10/2022 11:25:00
TfL's funding agreement with government secures £80m per year to be invested in walking and cycling schemes.