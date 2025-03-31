New ratings system for care services launches in Wales

A new inspection ratings system for care services in Wales comes into force on 1 April to help ensure people receive the best possible care.

Ratings will help people better understand the quality of care provided, making it easier for individuals and families to make informed decisions about their care options.

All care homes and domiciliary support services across Wales will be given ratings and most required to display them at their premises and online, following an inspection.

The ratings will reflect the quality of care across four key themes: Well-being; Care and Support; Leadership and Management; Environment.

Each theme will be judged as being excellent, good, requires improvement or requires significant improvement.

The Welsh Government consulted on inspection ratings for care home services and domiciliary support services last year.

The new system has been developed in close collaboration with care providers and commissioners across Wales and will help drive high quality standards across care services.

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) will support services through the implementation of the new system. Ratings will be clearly shown in inspection reports, on CIW’s website and on posters for the service provider to display.

Over the coming months, more and more services will be displaying their ratings, however it will take up to two years for all relevant services to be inspected and given their ratings.

The new system represents an important step change in supporting continuous improvement.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said:

Care services throughout Wales have a crucial role in looking after people. For many of them, a care service can also be their home, where they live and thrive, and we want to keep ensuring they receive the best possible care. These ratings will enable people to make important decisions in choosing what’s right for them and support their well-being. They will also enable service providers to pinpoint their strengths as well as areas for growth and development. I want to thank the sector for their work in helping us develop the system.

Chief Inspector at Care Inspectorate Wales, Gillian Baranski said: