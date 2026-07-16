New recommendations published to support cardiovascular disease prevention in Wales

Public Health Wales has published 12 recommendations to help reduce cardiovascular disease in Wales, building on last year’s Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Plan for Wales: An ABCD Plus approach.

The recommendations which were developed with key stakeholders, set out the priorities for action and implementation, and aim to help partners to embed CVD prevention into planning and delivery across the health and care system.

The recommendations are framed around the 3 Cs approach — Citizens, Communities and Care — recognising that progress will be greatest when people, communities and services work together to prevent cardiovascular disease and reduce inequalities.

They also highlight the need for coordinated action at national, regional and local levels, from creating healthier environments to supporting people at increased risk.

The recommendations include activities that support people to understand their risk and take action, for example developing a once-for-Wales communications programme and enabling local support for health behaviours such as smoking cessation, diet, physical activity and alcohol reductions.

They also include activities that enable the health and care system to identify, treat and support ABCD Plus risk factors with targeted action to reduce inequalities.

View the Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Plan: An ABCD Plus Approach – Recommendations for Wales