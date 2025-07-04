New 'Reconsiderations Process' launched for rejected or refused asylum claims

From the 30th June 2025, the Homelessness Escalation Service (HES) has rolled out a ‘Reconsiderations Process’ for organisations supporting individuals who are rough sleeping (or at imminent risk of such).

HES will accept referrals for reconsideration of a decision for any route where reconsiderations are already permitted or where there is an appeals or admin review route. The HES reconsideration does not take the place of the appeal, and it is strongly advised that referrers lodge appeals in the normal way in case the reconsideration is either rejected at the triage stage or by the deciding unit.

The scheme will aim to focus on reconsideration requests falling into the below categories as they are the most likely to be resolved more quickly:

Rejected applications where evidence/information requested is now available or had not been considered previously.

Refused applications which were refused based on information that was claimed to be missing or was not considered previously, or evidence that would now clearly overturn the decision; or where there has been a clear factual inaccuracy that renders the application bound to succeed if the inaccuracy is corrected.

Decisions where there are concerns that discretion, which is available to the decision-maker, has not been exercised with due regard to the fact of the person’s homelessness.

HES will carry out a triage of cases and will reject any cases where there is either no reconsideration route for the decision itself or where the individual has not evidenced that they are rough sleeping or at imminent risk of such or this factor did not form part of the original representations for the application made.

How to make a referral

Referrals should be sent by email to: HESreconsiderations@homeoffice.gov.uk using this referral form. You must try to include all of the following information:

all known names, dates of birth and nationalities that the individual has used

The UAN for the decision you wish to challenge (e.g.1234-1234-1234-1234).

Information regarding the individual’s current housing circumstances.

A signed consent of the individual’s to request this reconsideration.

For more information on supporting people with restricted eligibility due to their immigration status, please read our guidance.