Met Office
|Printable version
New record from July heat
A new highest daily minimum temperature record has been set during the unprecedented hot spell.
A low of 26.8°C was recorded at Shirburn Model Farm in Oxfordshire on 19 July 2022 at 04:32AM, meaning that the temperature never got below 26.8°C over a 24 hour period. This replaces the record set at Kenley Airfield on the same day where 25.8°C was recorded.
The data from some of our stations is reported more slowly than others which is why the record has only just been verified. Once the recording was received it was then rigorously verified and quality checked before being announced as a new national record.
Highest daily minimum temperature records are the lowest temperature recorded through the period between 09:00-09:00GMT. Minimum temperatures are most likely to occur in the early hours of the morning so the records are associated with the date at the end of the period. This record therefore covers the period 09:00GMT Monday 18 July – 09:00GMT Tuesday 19 July.
Met Office Data quality manager, John Penman, said: “This new record is another reminder of just how severe the heat was in July. What is remarkable is just how much this has surpassed the previous record, exceeding the August 1990 record of 23.9°C by nearly three degrees. Much like the daytime highs, the overnight temperatures have smashed the previous records during a period of unprecedented heat in the UK.”
The Met Office has an extensive observation network across the UK. Many of our weather stations send minute by minute readings, but we also have a network of voluntary manual observations for monitoring climate, which are reported less frequently. All potential new records are then confirmed after a verification visit by our Station Weather Assessment Team.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/new-record-from-july-heat
Latest News from
Met Office
The final week of summer?22/08/2022 15:15:15
The last full week of meteorological summer has started on a changeable note, and much of the UK will see outbreaks of rain over the coming days. As the August Bank Holiday approaches, it will become drier and sunnier for many.
How many days of thunder do we have in the UK?18/08/2022 15:15:15
The heatwave ended with a bang for many of us earlier this week as thunderstorms hit the UK after several weeks of record-breaking hot and dry weather.
Unsettled weather continues for most17/08/2022 14:15:00
Unsettled weather is continuing for much of the UK in the coming days and into the weekend, with periods of showers and at times impactful thunderstorms in the forecast.
Monitoring and responding to sea level rise16/08/2022 10:15:00
In our recent blog post, we introduced our August climate theme of sea level rise, explored some of the different aspects, and looked at how climate change can influence sea levels at a global and regional scale.
How will the summer end: ‘bang’ or ‘whimper’?15/08/2022 13:15:00
The summer 2022 has been remarkable on many fronts, says Paul Davies Met Office Fellow (Meteorology).
Extreme heat ahead of thunderstorm warnings12/08/2022 15:05:00
Thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the Met Office as the heatwave draws to a close with a thundery mix from late on Sunday into the early part of next week.
Extreme heat for much of the UK11/08/2022 15:15:15
An Amber Extreme heat warning, issued by the Met Office, has come into force today.
Extreme heat warning issued09/08/2022 14:15:00
The Met Office has issued an Amber Extreme heat warning with temperatures expected to build through the week.