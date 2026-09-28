Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
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New reforms to bring more long-term empty homes back into use
The changes will bring more long-term empty homes back into use, helping ensure that existing housing stock is used more effectively.
The government yesterday (Sunday 27 September) announced reforms to Empty Dwelling Management Orders (EDMOs), supporting councils to bring more long-term empty homes back into use and helping ensure existing housing stock is used more effectively.
EDMOs allow councils to take over the management of long-term empty homes and return them to occupation for up to seven years while ownership remains with the property owner.
The changes will reduce the period a property must be empty before it becomes eligible for an EDMO from two years to six months, allowing councils to act sooner where homes have been left vacant and preventing properties from falling into serious disrepair.
The reforms will also streamline the application process by removing evidential requirements relating to issues such as anti-social behaviour or community support for intervention, making it simpler for local authorities to seek an EDMO through the Residential Property Tribunal.
The government is also exploring further changes to strengthen the EDMO regime and support councils to use the powers more effectively.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-reforms-to-bring-more-long-term-empty-homes-back-into-use--2
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