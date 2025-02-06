Ministry of Justice
New reforms to support victims of child sexual abuse
Victims of child sexual abuse will be better supported with new reforms that prioritise their rights.
- Three-year limit for compensation claims to be axed – enabling victims to come forward when ready
- Burden of proof to shift from survivors to defendants – protecting victims from reliving trauma
- Measures deliver recommendations of Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse
The Government is delivering on recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) to make it easier for victims to gain an apology and to pursue claims in the civil court.
The three-year time limit for victims to bring personal injury claims will be removed. So will the burden of proof that currently rests on victims’ shoulders, who must prove it is possible to hold a fair trial for one to go ahead. Now, that burden is lifted off victims and placed on defendants, who must show a fair trial cannot proceed if they intend to block one. This will enable cases to be heard more easily, and protect victims from reliving their trauma.
The Law of the Apologies will also be amended to encourage employers to apologise to people wronged by their employees, where currently they fear doing so because of institutional liability, meaning that victims are likelier to receive apologies from schools, care facilities or hospitals for abuse carried out by an individual at these institutions.
The Government has listened to victims, survivors and experts through two consultations - and they have said they want action.
Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood recently said:
Child sexual abuse causes lifelong trauma and these important changes, recommended by Professor Jay, are long overdue.
These measures help survivors pursue their path to justice. They build on the Government’s mission of halving violence against women and girls and support our Plan for Change.
Currently civil child sexual abuse claims must be brought within three years of turning 18, unless the victim can prove a fair trial can proceed despite the time lapse. But as the IICSA heard, a “significant number” of claims are being rejected because it can take “decades for survivors to feel able to discuss their sexual abuse”.
As a direct result of the recent reforms, all cases brought will proceed unless the defendant proves that a fair hearing cannot take place, for example due to lack of evidence.
IICSA also heard that in many child sexual abuse cases, an apology by an institution was desired but never delivered, blocking victims’ path to closure.
Often organisations are reluctant to apologise because of concerns it may be interpreted by individuals such as insurers, as an admission of fault. The Government will clarify, as per the IICSA recommendation, that apologies could and should be offered by employers for the actions of current or former employees.
Justice Minister Sarah Sackman KC recently said:
The courts must work for the public they serve – and we recognise that victims and survivors need time to process their trauma.
By changing the law, it will now be possible for victims to come forward, and seek justice, when they feel ready to do so.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse heard the powerful testimonies of more than 7,000 victims and made 20 final recommendations.
The measures announced recently build on action already taken across government to respond to horrific child sexual abuse crimes, including providing £10 million to drive change at a local level to protect children across the country from grooming gangs, and a suite of legislative measures to tackle online child sexual abuse, including two world leading measures on AI-generated child sexual abuse material. These measures form part of our commitment – underscored by our Plan for Change – to halve violence against women and girls this decade.
Legislation will also be brought forward to make grooming an aggravating factor in the sentencing of child sexual offences, and introduce a new Mandatory Reporting duty, in the Crime and Policing Bill to be put before Parliament this Spring. A new offence will also be created so anyone covering up child sexual abuse will face criminal sanctions.
Changes to the Law of Apologies and Limitation Law, follow two Government consultations in 2024.
Gabrielle Shaw, Chief Executive of the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC), recently said:
This is a watershed moment for survivors of child sexual abuse. These reforms recognise the long-term impact of trauma and ensure survivors are not excluded from seeking redress simply because of the time taken to come forward.
NAPAC also welcomes greater clarity on apologies. A sincere apology, when freely given and supported by meaningful action, is invaluable - especially as part of wider efforts to ensure accountability and prevent future harm.
These important changes reflect the growing understanding of what survivors need to access justice and healing, and we welcome the government’s commitment to making them a reality.
Civil claims are made where someone feels that they have suffered a harm or a wrong which another person or organisation is accountable for. It is made by issuing a claim form at the relevant court (such as the County Court), and serving it on the defendant.
Further information:
- The apologies legislation would not apply to all types of civil litigation or regulatory disputes, including public inquiries or defamation cases.
- The apologies legislation will not be retrospective. The changes for both reforms require primary legislation and will be implemented in due course.
- To read the full apologies consultation response visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/reforming-the-law-of-apologies-in-civil-proceedings
- As recommended by the IICSA, removal of the three-year limitation period will apply to all civil child sexual abuse claims brought by victims and survivors (though not to claims brought on behalf of victims and survivors` estates) except where claims have been dismissed by a court or settled by agreement.
- To read the full limitation consultation response visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/limitation-law-in-child-sexual-abuse-cases
