New regional skills projects to bolster UK cyber defences and deliver on Plan for Change

More than 30 projects across England and Northern Ireland will deliver targeted support to boost the UK’s cyber resilience.

More than 30 projects to receive funding to deliver targeted support including training to boost cyber skills and new ways to protect businesses against cyber threats

Located across England and Northern Ireland, the schemes will help protect the security of the UK’s digital economy and grow a pipeline of cyber talent - supporting our Plan for Change

Students to be put through their paces in latest round of Cyber Explorers competition to encourage the UK’s brightest young minds into careers in the field

More than 30 projects across England and Northern Ireland will deliver targeted support to boost the UK’s cyber resilience - from new ways to better protect businesses and families from potential cyber-attacks, to providing training to increase the nation’s cyber skills - as the government drives forward its Plan for Change to grow the economy and ensure the UK’s digital security.

Announced today (8th January), the new projects will receive a share of £1.9 million in UK government and private funding to bolster the UK’s cyber defences and make sure the country has the cyber workforce it needs as the threat of attacks rises, with schemes in Northern Ireland, the Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, the South West, North East and North West of England set to benefit.

The UK’s cyber sector is a true success story, contributing £11.9 billion to the British economy. The increasing number of threats we face online though means demand for trained cyber professionals is continuing to rise, with almost half of UK businesses currently reporting a cyber skills shortage. These projects will now help plug the gaps and meet that demand - giving people across the country the skills they need to explore new, highly-paid careers in cyber to ensure the wider security of technology and digital services across the economy.

First announced at a global cyber security meeting convened by the UK in September, these projects – delivered by organisations such as universities, local community groups and businesses - will tap into local know-how and partnerships to support initiatives which meet the needs of individual areas, plugging skills gaps to help keep the UK safe online by providing training for a wide range of groups including everyone from secondary school students and apprentices to working professionals.

Among the projects being supported are programmes in the South West and Yorkshire to upskill workers in small businesses, and a scheme in the North West of England which will unlock new avenues for communities to explore careers in cyber.

A project in Northern Ireland meanwhile will explore how to encourage more neurodiverse workers into the field - boosting the diversity of the UK’s cyber talent pipeline. While a programme in the West Midlands will focus on supporting women and girls to protect them from cyber violence and abuse.

Combined, these projects will help to deliver a stronger workforce, unlock new opportunities, and improve skills right across the country, helping keep the UK’s digital economy safe and secure and ultimately putting more money in people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change.

Minister for Cyber Security Feryal Clark said:

We live more and more of our lives online - whether that’s for our weekly shopping, banking, browsing the web to book a holiday, or simply staying in touch with our loved ones. But our growing digital economy is also worth billions to the economy. That’s why having strong defences in place is more important than ever – and as part of our Plan for Change to grow our economy, we also need to protect it. Attempts to disrupt the technologies and services we rely on daily continue to grow, so we’re leaving no stone un-turned to make sure our communities have the skills to rise to the challenge. It’s also vital we develop a diverse and talented cyber security workforce, which is why the next phase of the Cyber Explorers Cup competition will be vital in identifying the UK’s cyber leaders of tomorrow.

National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Director for National Resilience and Future Technology, Jonathan Ellison said:

These projects will help enhance the UK’s cyber resilience by empowering local communities with the skills and support needed to combat growing digital threats. By upskilling small businesses and individuals, investing in workforce development and encouraging neurodiverse talent, government and industry partners are fostering robust and diverse cyber communities for the future. This is vital for protecting our digital economy, creating new opportunities for secure innovation and helping make the UK the safest place to live and work online.

Stella Peace, Interim Executive Chair, Innovate UK, said:

Innovate UK are delighted to celebrate the winners of the first Cyber Local competition as they begin their funded projects. These initiatives play a vital role in addressing the cyber skills gap by equipping local communities with essential cyber security skills and creating greater opportunities for individuals, particularly from underrepresented demographics, to pursue careers in this dynamic sector. By fostering area partnerships and building strong links between industry, the public sector, and academia, these projects will strengthen local cyber security ecosystems and drive innovation. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these investments will have on both local communities and the broader national cyber resilience.

Encouraging the UK’s brightest young minds into careers in the field is a vital part of building up the country’s online defences and delivering a strong cyber security workforce. The Cyber Explorers Cup competition, launching its second round today, will fuel that drive and help meet the significant demand for cyber security workers in the UK for years to come. Cyber Explorers is a free, interactive cyber security learning platform which has been rolled out to secondary schools across the UK. Focused on 11 to 14 year olds, the programme looks to build essential digital skills to arm students with the tools they need to launch careers in cyber security.

The Cyber Explorers Cup will see competitors from across the country taking part in a series of ‘capture the flag’ style cyber security challenges, solving cyber puzzles and boosting their cyber security knowledge.

To be eligible, students will need to complete a minimum of 3 missions on the Cyber Explorers platform. Building on the strength of last year’s edition which saw 680 students taking part, winners will take home both a certificate of achievement and be supported to join the cyber security workforce in the future through career days with cyber experts.

The steps being taken today show how the government is delivering on its Plan for Change to kickstart 2025 - and as it prepares to introduce a new Cyber Security and Resilience Bill - ensuring the safety and security of our digital economy while unlocking new opportunities for people and communities across the country. They will ensure the UK can meet long-term demand for cyber experts, while also supporting the delivery of new jobs to boost long-term economic growth and ultimately put more money in people’s pockets.

Further information

Read the full list of the Cyber Local projects being delivered.

The Cyber Explorers Cup competition will take place from 31 March to 4 April.

The NCSC has produced the CyberFirst Navigators resources, to help 11 to 14 year olds students to get an actionable understanding about how to keep themselves more secure online.

