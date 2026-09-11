New regulated esports qualifications now available following NCFE and Esports Academics partnership

Learners and education providers can now access new regulated qualifications in esports, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between leading awarding organisation NCFE and Canada-based Esports Academics.

The Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications developed through the partnership have secured regulatory approval and are now available for delivery from the start of the new academic year, providing schools and colleges with recognised pathways into one of the UK's fastest-growing digital sectors.

The qualifications have been developed through collaboration between the two organisations, with strategic partner NYSA Sweden playing a key role in bringing NCFE and Esports Academics together, supporting the development and delivery of the qualifications.

This launch builds on the partnership announced earlier this year, which set out a shared ambition to develop industry-informed qualifications to prepare learners for careers across esports and related digital sectors.

George Cork, Co-Founder of Esports Academics, said:

“Working with NCFE has allowed us to develop an up to date and future-ready esports curriculum for schools not only in the UK but around the world. Esports Academics is looking forward to working strategically with NCFE to ensure this qualification is as accessible as possible. “These qualifications combine industry relevance with recognised standards, giving schools and colleges confidence that learners are gaining skills aligned to the needs of today's esports sector.”

Michael Potts, Senior International and Devolved Nations Manager at NCFE, said:

"As esports continues to grow, employers will increasingly require learners with technical, digital and transferable skills. The new qualifications have been developed with industry experts to support progression into higher education and employment across esports and relevant sectors. "In addition to technical knowledge, the qualifications have been designed to develop wider skills that are not only future-proof, but valued across a range of sectors, including communication, teamwork, problem-solving and digital literacy."

The qualifications include:

NCFE Level 2 Diploma in Esports

Develops knowledge and practical skills across key areas of the esports industry, from business operations and marketing, to broadcasting, event management and AI innovations. Gaining an understanding of the esports industry, learners will face opportunities to specialise across multiple occupational pathways to progress into further study, training or employment.

NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Esports

Covers advanced theoretical knowledge and practical application of skills in core areas of the esports industry. Learners will explore areas such as esports marketing, player development, performance psychology, event leadership and data analytics – but also gain a wide range of analytical, practical and technical problem-solving skills to prepare for higher-level study and employment within esports and wider digital sectors.

Stuart Kosters, Company Director of Skill Serve Experience, also represented Esports Academics in supporting the development of these qualifications. He added: “It has been a privilege to develop qualifications that reflect the evolving needs of the esports industry, while ensuring learners develop the knowledge and future-proof skills required for their careers. I look forward to seeing this qualification make a lasting impact on esports education globally."