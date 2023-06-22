Food Standards Agency
New regulated product application system launched by the FSA and FSS
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) launch new system for Regulated Products.
On 20 June 2023, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) are launching a new system (Opens in a new window) for businesses to make applications for Regulated Products. (Opens in a new window)These are certain types of food and feed ingredients that require authorisation before they can be sold in the UK.
The new, more efficient system will help businesses follow the correct procedure when it comes to securing the necessary authorisation to sell regulated food and feed products. It is designed to make it easier for applicants to understand what information is required to submit a good-quality, complete application for their product and will be particularly helpful for new businesses and those that don’t traditionally recognise themselves as food or feed businesses, like start-ups.
Applicants will be provided with a checklist of what is required, will be allowed more time for the application and supporting material to be uploaded and completed, and will be able to see the progress of their application. Applicants will also receive regular updates, which they can respond to. Additionally, the system will support renewals but will not affect applications already in progress on the previous system.
Sarah Houghton, Deputy Director for Regulatory Services at the FSAsaid:
We are delighted to be launching the new system. The FSA is an innovator and we want to provide the best possible systems and guidance to businesses to help them through the authorisation process.
Beyond the continuous improvement plans for the current system, the FSA is also actively pursuing a much wider programme of reform in line with UK Government priorities. This includes exploring ways in which we can streamline the regulatory process and the FSA is developing a new regulatory framework for Precision Bred food and feed. Earlier this year, we completed an external review of the novel foods regulatory framework to identify opportunities for potential reform in this growing sector and an executive summary can now be read here.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/new-regulated-product-application-system-launched-by-the-fsa-and-fss
