Department for Transport
|Printable version
New regulations come into force to improve accessibility on local buses and coaches
Local bus and coach services will have to provide real-time onboard route and stop information.
- improvements to make bus travel a better experience for disabled people
- regulations come into force today for newer local bus and coach vehicles to have audio and visual information
- part of government’s bold ambitions to improve transport accessibility
Passengers on local bus and coach services will have more accessible journeys, thanks to new regulations coming into force today (1 October 2024).
The Public Service Vehicles (Accessible Information) Regulations 2023 require operators of local bus and coach services to provide information on the route, direction of travel and each upcoming stop.
The regulations will boost confidence for travelling passengers, including those with sight and hearing impairments because route information will be clearly displayed and announced.
This government is committed to delivering improvements to transport accessibility and has an expectation that transport operators and local authorities play their part in making this possible.
Buses are the country’s most used form of public transport, and having audible and visual information available plays an important part in allowing people to use local transport to make the journeys they want, how they want.
Today’s regulatory deadline (1 October 2024) means newer vehicles (those first used on local services since 1 October 2019) must now be compliant. There is a staggered deadline for older vehicles through to 2026, with partially compliant status vehicles needing to be compliant by 2031.
Roads media enquiries
Media enquiries 0300 7777 878
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-regulations-come-into-force-to-improve-accessibility-on-local-buses-and-coaches
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Transport Secretary pledges to fix pothole plague as she sees cutting-edge repair technology in action on Blackpool visit27/09/2024 12:10:00
Government plans to fix up to one million more potholes a year and help halt the decline of the country’s road network.
Maritime is at the heart of our government's mission19/09/2024 13:10:00
Secretary of State for Transport outlines next steps for maritime sector during the launch of London International Shipping Week (18 September 2024).
Bus retrofit performance13/09/2024 13:10:00
Transport Secretary yesterday announced a permanent end to further government funding for retrofit and closure of clean vehicle retrofit accreditation scheme.
UK government announcement of significant measures against Iran and Russia, following the Iranian regime’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.12/09/2024 14:20:00
The UK government is today announcing new and significant measures against Iran and Russia, following the Iranian regime’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Hinckley National Freight Interchange: development consent decision extension10/09/2024 10:10:10
The application decision deadline is extended to 10 March 2025.
Transport Secretary sets the wheels in motion on "biggest overhaul to buses in a generation"09/09/2024 12:10:00
The new Buses Bill will put power over bus services back in the hands of local leaders.
Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill third reading speech05/09/2024 14:20:00
Transport Secretary speech as the Public Ownership Bill successfully passes through the House of Commons and Shadow Great British Railways is formally stood up (03 September 2024).
Establishing a Shadow Great British Railways05/09/2024 12:10:00
Government will begin delivering improvements for rail passengers and freight users straight away.