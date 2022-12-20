New report argues importance of location data in EV infrastructure roll out

The Geospatial Commission has set out four main areas where location data can accelerate progress with actions for Government.

The Geospatial Commission, the body which advises the Government on the most productive and economically valuable uses of geospatial data, has published a report which outlines how location data can accelerate the roll out of public EV chargepoint infrastructure.

The report recognises the urgent need to deploy infrastructure quickly but that “it is not just a numbers game – what matters is location”. Effective public chargepoint strategies must be spatially targeted, focussing public resources to the locations where public chargepoints are needed most.

It sets out how location data can play a key role in overcoming four of the largest “challenges” to infrastructure roll-out today.

Modelling demand for EV infrastructure

The ability to model current and future demand is critical to helping local authorities and chargepoint operators plan for the future.

Access to better location data can ensure the right number and type of chargepoints are installed in the right locations. In addition, modelling can be used to better understand citizen behaviours, travel patterns and infrastructure constraints.

As a result, by June 2023, the Geospatial Commission will deliver a feasibility study into how to widen access to demand modelling, including whether existing models can be scaled up.

It will also explore the creation of a geospatial dataset for off-street parking, considering existing sources of data and how to safeguard privacy.

Finding suitable sites

Location data can also help local authorities, planners and chargepoint operators identify where chagepoints can be installed to avoid wasted effort.

It can improve site selection by bettering our understanding of energy capacity and identifying site constraints, hazards, and opportunities on the kerbside. This can inform strategic chargepoint and energy planning for the future.

In 2023, BEIS will conduct a feasibility study to examine the opportunities, risks and potential architectures of a ‘digital spine’ - a technical framework that allows the exchange of energy system data in a secure and interoperable manner.

The report also explains how the market is innovating to make searches for land information more accessible and that Geospatial Commission will shortly deliver the National Underground Asset Registry (NUAR) for the sector to consult in the planning, excavation, and installation of new public chargepoints.

Delivering a seamless consumer experience

The innovative use of location data can create a seamless charging experience that gives drivers confidence to switch to an EV.

Through opening up chargepoint data which is findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable (FAIR), innovators will be able to provide a more seamless experience for drivers.

For example, vehicles could have a real-time awareness of chargepoint availability and consumers able to select chargepoints depending on accessibility and amenity requirements and amend bookings based on arrival time.

In addition, accurate, interoperable and up-to-date chargepoint data will stimulate innovation in the market and in turn provide consumers with a range of new products and services.

The report calls out Transport for London’s Open Data approach as a good example to follow and the Geospatial Commission has said it will track how market innovators use data to create products and services which enhance the consumer experience.

The government is already legislating to mandate chargepoint operators to make data about their chargepoints available in a standard format.

Tracking rollout of chargepoints

Spatially informed metrics can support central government and local authorities to track where the rollout is meeting the demand for public chargepoints.

Monitoring rollout will need to take into account different local needs between areas. As part of this, the Government will consider developing spatial metrics which use demand modelling to track regional disparities, while accounting for differences in local need.

techUK agrees that location data will play an important role in the EV transition and we will work with our stakeholders in Government and the technology sector to ensure a holistic approach.

Local authorities must receive the funding and support needed to build capacity at the local level, supported by well-thought-out national coordination from Government.

This should also consider not just public chargepoints for vehicles, but the requirements of fleets, heavy and specialist vehicles, and other modes of e-mobility.

If you would like to know more about our work on electrification please contact Ashley Feldman or Teodora Kaneva.