New report charts perceptions of Solicitors Qualifying Examination

A new independent report has found growing confidence among employers in the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) and widespread support for solicitor apprenticeships.

Candidates were positive about qualifying work experience (QWE), but shared concerns about the cost of the SQE, how to compare different training options, and the fairness and clarity of the assessments.

The report, the latest stage in the Solicitor Regulation Authority's ten-year evaluation of the SQE reforms, was produced by IFF Research. It reflects the views of more than 2,000 stakeholders. The 1,868 candidates who took part in IFF's interviews, focus groups and surveys sat the SQE between September 2023 and July 2024, and so would not have benefitted from later improvements.

Where possible, IFF compared its findings to the data from earlier perception studies and it found:

significantly increased confidence in the SQE among law firm employers compared to our initial perceptions survey conducted in 2022

a lower level of confidence among candidates when compared to the SRA's data from 2022

a high level of support for the solicitor apprenticeship

high rates of satisfaction among candidates and increased confidence among employers regarding QWE.

Julie Swan, the SRA's Director of Education and Training, said: 'The latest stage in our evaluation of the SQE shows increased confidence among employers.

'We know about the strong performance of solicitor apprentices when sitting the SQE, and it is heartening to see the positive feedback from employers about candidates taking this route, which is an important pathway to widen access to the profession.

'Some of the candidate responses recorded relate to early sittings of the SQE and reflect the problems that some candidates unfortunately encountered. Over the past two years, Kaplan, the assessment provider, has made improvements to the booking system. And we have published additional resources to help candidates understand and prepare for their assessments. We will continue to respond, where we can, to feedback.'

Commenting on the feedback about the costs of the SQE, she said:

'We understand candidate concerns over costs. Firstly, to address that, we are supporting a diverse training market. And we are encouraged that this has developed with a lot of choice for candidates, including more affordable options.

'In terms of the cost of the assessment, as a high stakes professional exam, our priority is making sure that it is fair, reliable and secure. The written assessment can be taken across the world, while candidates also have a choice of multiple venues in England and Wales for the live oral assessments. That does come at a significant cost, but we are making sure it is delivered as efficiently as possible.

'This year we have also allocated £360,000 from our SQE Access and Reinvestment Fund to organisations supporting candidates who face obstacles to qualification.'

The introduction of the SQE, as a standardised assessment of competence, made it possible to allow candidates greater flexibility in relation to the required work experience. Candidates can gain QWE in up to four organisations. The introduction of QWE was intended to remove regulatory barriers to qualification to broaden access to the profession and reflect the diverse ways that legal skills can be developed.

In respect of QWE, IFF found:

that 87% of candidates who had completed QWE were satisfied with their overall experience, 78% were satisfied with the supervision they received, and 73% agreed that QWE helped them feel prepared to practise effectively as a solicitor on day one of qualification

increased confidence among employers compared to 2022, particularly among those with direct experience of hosting QWE

broad agreement across stakeholder groups that QWE helps candidates develop the competences outlined in the Statement of Solicitor Competence.

Some candidates expressed concerns about the transparency of the training market, particularly around course quality and outcomes.

We are committed to publishing information to help candidates decide how to study. We have published a statement on the steps we are taking to publish reliable data. In the new year, we will publish a new, searchable version of the training provider and course list. Additional features will help candidates compare options.

On the assessments themselves, some candidates questioned the use of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Earlier this year, Kaplan published guidance on the use of MCQs, and ran workshops for relevant organisations on how it writes MCQs for the SQE1. Kaplan will be running a further workshop on MCQs in early 2026.

This evaluation forms a key part of our 10-year evaluation programme to understand the impact and effectiveness of the SQE reforms. It is a perception study and reflects experiences and sentiments rather than an evaluation of the SQE's effectiveness. A technical evaluation of the SQE will be undertaken next year.