New report encourages the expansion of international health partnerships in Wales and showcases international mutual learning for Wales

This latest Progress Report for 2022-2024 on the International Health Coordination Centre (IHCC) demonstrates that it continues to raise the profile of international health activity in Wales, highlighting the achievements, mutual learning, and benefits of international partnerships over the previous two years.

Since the last report, the IHCC has produced a bilingual toolkit which supports international health activity and has refreshed Public Health Wales’ International Health Strategy. Additionally, the IHCC has established an NHS International Health Activity Group, and a PHW International Health Forum for cross sector representatives to share learning and best practice in international health activity.

The many best practice examples found in the report include antimicrobial stewardship in Malawi to plastic surgery for victims of sexual violence in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Professor Iain Whittaker, Chair of Plastic Surgery in Swansea University Medical School & Honorary Consultant Plastic Surgeon, yesterday said:

“The visit to the Panzi Hospital was incredible, it was one of the highlights of my career on both a personal and professional level. I was so moved by the incredible resilience and positivity of the women at Panzi, and the work going on in DRC.” “Taking up the opportunity to travel to DRC and to teach local teams innovative surgical techniques was incredibly rewarding. As well as being able to help teams on the ground I learnt so much from colleagues at Panzi, which I have been able to bring back to Wales and use in my own practice.”

This report also highlights Public Health Wales’ quarterly International Horizon Scanning and Learning reports, produced with a new, broader focus on public health concerns to share learning and benefits to Wales. They communicate key information to inform work programmes and decision making, with recent topics including obesity, commercial determinants and health equity.

The examples of International Health activity demonstrate how project delivery challenges can be overcome, and the benefits of international working with mutual learning and best practice developed from these connections.

Learn more about these activities in the full report.

Prof. Liz Green, Consultant Lead for the IHCC and Director of the Wales Health Impact Assessment Support Unit, Public Health Wales, yesterday said:

"The IHCC are delighted to increase opportunities for international collaboration and mutual learning in Wales. The results of this report demonstrate the impact of these learnings both in Wales and with our international partners. “The areas we are looking to build upon in the next two years include supporting a joined up strategic approach, expanding the Charter for International Health Partnerships and building on the International Health strategy in Public Health Wales.”

Report

IHCC Progress Report 2022-2024