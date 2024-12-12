New Report from RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security argues UK should consider paying whistleblowers

Addressing transnational threats is essential for protecting the UK’s national security and development goals, and tackling kleptocracy, illicit finance and corruption is rightly at the heart of our response. To do this, we know we need more data, and while the private sector is already a key ally in addressing the challenge, there are still plenty of enablers of economic crime in the sector hiding behind secrecy. We need whistleblowers to help break down the walls that currently exist to protect malign actors, and we need to think about how best to encourage more whistleblowers to come forward. Eliza's research is an important step towards building a more effective response to economic crime, and SOC ACE is proud to support this project, and the shared fight against the threats that affect us all.