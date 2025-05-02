NHS Wales
|Printable version
New report highlights six key policy actions to tackle health inequalities in Wales
Six key policy actions, which could help improve health and wellbeing and tackle health inequalities for the people of Wales, have been highlighted in a new report from Public Health Wales and Liverpool John Moores University.
The joint report, commissioned by Public Health Wales and led by the university’s Faculty of Health and Public Health Institute, analysed policy actions from seven countries which have worked to reduce health inequalities and improve life expectancy.
Report authors identified learning and highlighted how these actions could be adapted in Wales.
The report stated that by “learning from international examples and adapting successful policies, Wales can work towards effective actions to reduce health inequalities and improving overall population health and wellbeing”.
It also highlighted the importance of “high-level political will, strong intersectoral collaboration, and a commitment to long-term, sustainable policy actions”.
The six key areas which the report found could help tackle health inequalities in Wales were:
- Health Services – a focus on reducing waiting times and collaborative approaches to develop prevention services at a local level.
- Income Security and Social Protection – there is learning from the collaboration between Public Health Scotland and Glasgow City Region to guide greater involvement of public health in regional economic policy development and delivery.
- Living Conditions - develop opportunities to put health at the centre of housing policy in Wales.
- Social and Human Capital – Wales has committed to making progress towards a Well-being Economy and moving beyond economic growth as markers of progress.
- Employment and Working Conditions – Ill health is a large driver of economic inactivity and there is a need for policy interventions that focus on protecting those at risk of leaving employment for health reasons and helping those who want to return to work.
- Early years, childhood and adolescence – investing in these policies are seen as crucial for advancing equity in child health and development outcomes.
Sumina Azam, National Director for Policy and International Health at Public Health Wales said:
“This comprehensive joint study, which has analysed exemplary policies tackling health inequalities globally, underlines our commitment to creating a healthier and fairer society for the people of Wales.
“The highlighted policy actions in this report provide us with areas where we need to work collaboratively to achieve a healthier Wales for everyone.
“We must also work together to reduce barriers which prevent people in Wales from accessing the services and building blocks of health they need to achieve good health.”
Lisa Jones, the report’s lead researcher and Reader in Public Health at Liverpool John Moores University, said:
“The key findings from this report highlight the transformative potential of adapting international best practices to address health inequalities in Wales and that comprehensive and multi-faceted policy approaches are essential.
“Learning from successful policies in other high-income countries, we identified that targeted strategies are needed to preserve equitable healthcare access, expand the welfare state, and address health-related behaviours through coordinated intersectoral action.
“These efforts will not only improve health outcomes but also contribute to a more equitable and just society."
The full report is available here:
Identifying policy options to tackle health inequalities: policy analysis and opportunities for learning for Wales
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/new-report-highlights-six-key-policy-actions-to-tackle-health-inequalities-in-wales/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Wales announce new behavioural science resources to optimise health communications29/04/2025 14:15:00
The Behavioural Science Unit at Public Health Wales has produced a new suite of resources designed to help public health communicators optimise the impact of their work using behavioural science.
Public Health Wales urges families to take precautions during lambing season11/04/2025 15:10:00
With Easter fast approaching and many families planning visits to farms and petting zoos, Public Health Wales is reminding visitors of the potential health risks associated with animal contact and how to stay safe.
New study from Public Health Wales helps professionals to understand which groups need more support to quit smoking08/04/2025 16:15:00
New analysis conducted by Public Health Wales aims to help health professionals and policymakers focus their efforts at reducing smoking.
Childhood dental extraction under general anaesthetic remain below pre-pandemic levels02/04/2025 09:15:00
Dental public health experts highlight small increases in childhood dental extractions under general anaesthesia from 2022/23 to 2023/24.
Public Health Wales launches new Primary Care Clusters profiling tool28/03/2025 10:20:00
Public Health Wales has launched a new Primary Care Clusters profiling tool to help stakeholders better understand and utilise primary care cluster data.
Better outcomes for vulnerable populations through linked data research27/03/2025 10:10:00
A series of Data Insights reports have been published by Public Health Wales (PHW) as part of the Better Outcomes Through Linked Data (BOLD) programme. The BOLD programme aimed to link administrative datasets to bring new insights to inform policy and transform services for vulnerable individuals and people with complex needs.
Short-term cancer survival worsened early in the pandemic, then improved by 202126/03/2025 13:20:00
Latest official statistics from the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit of Public Health Wales reveal that the historic improvement in overall one-year cancer survival rates across the whole population of Wales stalled well before the pandemic.
New toolkit launched to help organisations prepare for the future26/03/2025 09:15:00
A new resource to help organisations plan and build resilience against uncertainty is being launched by Public Health Wales in partnership with the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner.