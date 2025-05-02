New report highlights six key policy actions to tackle health inequalities in Wales

Six key policy actions, which could help improve health and wellbeing and tackle health inequalities for the people of Wales, have been highlighted in a new report from Public Health Wales and Liverpool John Moores University.

The joint report, commissioned by Public Health Wales and led by the university’s Faculty of Health and Public Health Institute, analysed policy actions from seven countries which have worked to reduce health inequalities and improve life expectancy.

Report authors identified learning and highlighted how these actions could be adapted in Wales.

The report stated that by “learning from international examples and adapting successful policies, Wales can work towards effective actions to reduce health inequalities and improving overall population health and wellbeing”.

It also highlighted the importance of “high-level political will, strong intersectoral collaboration, and a commitment to long-term, sustainable policy actions”.

The six key areas which the report found could help tackle health inequalities in Wales were:

Health Services – a focus on reducing waiting times and collaborative approaches to develop prevention services at a local level.

Income Security and Social Protection – there is learning from the collaboration between Public Health Scotland and Glasgow City Region to guide greater involvement of public health in regional economic policy development and delivery.

Living Conditions - develop opportunities to put health at the centre of housing policy in Wales.

Social and Human Capital – Wales has committed to making progress towards a Well-being Economy and moving beyond economic growth as markers of progress.

Employment and Working Conditions – Ill health is a large driver of economic inactivity and there is a need for policy interventions that focus on protecting those at risk of leaving employment for health reasons and helping those who want to return to work.

Early years, childhood and adolescence – investing in these policies are seen as crucial for advancing equity in child health and development outcomes.

Sumina Azam, National Director for Policy and International Health at Public Health Wales said:

“This comprehensive joint study, which has analysed exemplary policies tackling health inequalities globally, underlines our commitment to creating a healthier and fairer society for the people of Wales.

“The highlighted policy actions in this report provide us with areas where we need to work collaboratively to achieve a healthier Wales for everyone.

“We must also work together to reduce barriers which prevent people in Wales from accessing the services and building blocks of health they need to achieve good health.”

Lisa Jones, the report’s lead researcher and Reader in Public Health at Liverpool John Moores University, said:

“The key findings from this report highlight the transformative potential of adapting international best practices to address health inequalities in Wales and that comprehensive and multi-faceted policy approaches are essential.

“Learning from successful policies in other high-income countries, we identified that targeted strategies are needed to preserve equitable healthcare access, expand the welfare state, and address health-related behaviours through coordinated intersectoral action.

“These efforts will not only improve health outcomes but also contribute to a more equitable and just society."

The full report is available here:

Identifying policy options to tackle health inequalities: policy analysis and opportunities for learning for Wales