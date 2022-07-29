Association for Project Management
New report indicates growing demand for sustainability in construction contracts
A new report, supported by Association for Project Management (APM), has revealed that contractual demands for sustainable outcomes are becoming the norm in construction projects.
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) published its Construction Contracts and Law Report on Thursday, 28 July. The report shares the findings of its survey of construction professionals on their experience of legal and contractual practice over the past 12 months. It highlights the latest trends and experiences when it comes to using construction contracts. APM helped promote the survey to its membership and online networks.
Key findings show that 43% of respondents were involved in one or more contracts that included ‘expected sustainable outcomes’ and 32% that included ‘measurable sustainability criteria’, indicating that contractual demands for sustainable outcomes are becoming increasingly normalised. However, only 7% of respondents had been involved in a contract that included the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Other key findings include:
- 57% of respondents said they adopted collaboration techniques on some or all projects, with almost a quarter (22%) adopting collaboration techniques on all projects.
- 63% said that collaboration techniques reduced the number of disputes, and 61% said they improved the delivery of the client’s objectives.
- The proportion of respondents being involved in contractual disputes fell from 44% in 2015, to 33% in 2018, to 27% this year.
In addition to the survey findings, the report features articles from cross-sector experts, including one produced in collaboration between APM and ARUP, one of its corporate partners, about how the contracting landscape has changed post-pandemic.
Commenting on the findings, RIBA Executive Director Professional Knowledge and Standards, Adrian Dobson, yesterday said:
“We can expect to see demands for sustainable outcomes grow significantly over the coming years. From government departments and agencies, from project funders and financiers, and through tighter legislation and standards – the contractual expression of sustainable outcomes will become progressively mainstream. I am therefore encouraged to see growing appetite for contracts that include sustainability criteria. Across the industry, we need to be designing, specifying, procuring, managing and measuring sustainable buildings now. Sustainability isn’t just aspiration and altruism. It’s increasingly the bottom line.
“The strong adoption of collaborative techniques and declining number of disputes is also encouraging, particularly during such an unpredictable and volatile period, demonstrating the resilience of the sector. It also stresses the importance of construction contracts that facilitate collaborative behaviour and clearly delineate areas of responsibility.”
RIBA’s Construction Contracts and Law Report 2022 can be downloaded here.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/new-report-indicates-growing-demand-for-sustainability-in-construction-contracts/
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Delivering a Better Future: APM’s Strategy27/07/2022 09:50:00
In a changing and challenging world, the project profession has never been more important. Project professionals are at the forefront of delivering in the face of change, or delivering change itself.
Edinburgh Trams to Newhaven Project25/07/2022 16:20:00
The Edinburgh Trams to Newhaven Project is a continuation of the existing Edinburgh Tramway Network, which runs from Edinburgh Airport to York Place.
Bel French becomes the youngest Chartered Project Professional15/07/2022 16:20:00
Congratulations to Bel French, an Infrastructure Project Manager at Gleeds, who has become the youngest person to achieve Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status at the age of 22 (She has since turned 23).
APM shortlisted at the Association Excellence Awards11/07/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted in three categories at the upcoming Association Excellence Awards.
Q&A with APM’s newest Honorary Fellow, Robin Kwong08/07/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is proud to announce that Robin Kwong, New Formats Editor at The Wall Street Journal, has been named as its latest Honorary Fellow.
APM shortlisted in Memcom Excellence Awards07/07/2022 16:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has been shortlisted in two categories at the annual Memcom Excellence Awards 2022.
Legal project management: Experts share advice with emerging professionals04/07/2022 10:20:00
Established project experts shared their knowledge with people embarking on careers in the legal sector at an Emerging Professional Network event held by Association for Project Management (APM).
Mentoring milestone: APM’s programme reaches over 200 mentors01/07/2022 16:20:00
Launched early 2022, the Association for Project Management (APM) Mentoring Programme has successfully reached over 200 mentors and established over 100 mentor/mentee partnerships, sharing information and expertise across the project profession.