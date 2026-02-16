New report indicates growing levels of refugee homelessness

A BBC report published last week indicates that there has been a five-fold increase in the number of refugee households who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in the last four years.

These figures reflect concerns from Homeless Link, and numerous other homelessness and migrant rights charities, that structural flaws in the asylum system are contributing to growing numbers of refugees and asylum seekers forced into rough sleeping and other forms of homelessness.

Within the report, the Government’s policy to allow most asylum seekers only 28 days to leave asylum accommodation after a decision on their asylum claim is made is cited as contributing to rising refugee homelessness levels. Together with our partners the No Accommodation Network (NACCOM), Homeless Link has been campaigning for a permanent 56 day move-on period for everyone leaving asylum accommodation.

The 28 day asylum accommodation move-on policy has recently been subject to legal challenge, and you can find the latest details in a blog on our website.

Commenting on the report, Homeless Link CEO Rick Henderson stated:

“The numbers cited here confirm what so many of our members have been seeing in their communities for years: the asylum system has major flaws that are driving homelessness.”

“With the new National Plan to End Homelessness committing to an all-of-Government effort to end and prevent homelessness, we need to see the Home Office step up and address these issues urgently.”

“This should begin with an increase of the 28 day move-on period from asylum accommodation, which has been demonstrated to be wholly insufficient for people to find new accommodation, find work, or access benefits.”

“Beyond that important policy change, the Vital Solutions report Homeless Link has co-produced with NACCOM outlines wider reforms that would enable the asylum system to prevent, rather than cause, homelessness.”